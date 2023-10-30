Teen dies after 2 motorcycles collide on Windsor expressway

Westbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor are shown closed after a crash near the Central Avenue exit involving two motorcycles. (Michael Evans/CBC - image credit)

Windsor police continue to investigate a fatal crash on the E.C. Row Expressway involving two motorcycles.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 27, police say the motorcycles were travelling westbound near the Central Avenue exit when they collided.

One driver, 16 years old, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The expressway's westbound lanes were closed to traffic for several hours so officers could conduct their on-site investigation.

The condition of the other motorcyclist was not released.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the crash to contact them.