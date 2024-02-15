Teen at Chiefs Parade Shooting Reveals How Coach Andy Reid Comforted Him: 'He Was Hugging Me'

Gabe Wallace has told how head coach Reid told him to "please breathe," after shots were fired during the team's victory parade

Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Andy Reid was on hand to comfort fans after multiple people were shot during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

Teenager Gabe Wallace has told how the 65-year-old offered his assistance amid the mass shooting, which left one person dead and 22 others injured, according to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves.

“Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice,” an emotional Wallace told The Kansas City Star. “He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.”

The teen added that the head coach — who is known as "Big Red" — then “left to check on other people.”

Jamie Squire/Getty The shooting occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday

Wallace was attending the parade with his friend Hank Hunter when shots rang out near Union Station shortly after the Chiefs players left the stage, he told The Kansas City Star. After being separated from Hunter, Wallace said Reid comforted him inside the station after a security guard directed him inside.

“The security guard was like, ‘Get over the damn fence right now. There’s a shooter,’ ” Wallace told the outlet.

Meanwhile, NFL reporter Albert Breer shared how multiple Chiefs players also comforted young fans and tried to calm them down.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Authorities said Wednesday one person died in the incident, while 22 others were injured

He wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “The Chiefs left the parade in busses, and in shock. I'm told players were UNBELIEVABLE calming panicked kids down. Blaine Gabbert, Tre Smith, Austin Reiter, Chris Oladukun all rallied.”

“Smith went to one upset kid, gave him the WWE title belt and sat with him til he calmed down,” he added.

As reported by The Kansas City Star, the victim in the shooting was later identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two who worked as a DJ.

Ric Tapia/Getty Chiefs player Trey Smith

Lopez-Galvan’s employer, KKFI 90.1 FM also confirmed she was killed in the incident.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally,” read their statement.

Story continues

“Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” it concluded.

Speaking in a press conference Wednesday, Police Chief Graves said three people were detained and are "under investigation for today's incident."

"Right now we do not have a motive," she added.

Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson said that the injured included "eight immediately life-threatening, seven life-threatening and six were minor injuries." The injured were transported to three different hospitals: Children's Mercy, Truman Medical and St. Luke's.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Gett The shooting took place near Union Station

Following the shooting, many Chiefs players sent prayers to the victims involved, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Drue Tranquil.

“Praying for Kansas City,” wrote quarterback Mahomes, 28, on X, while tight end Kelce, 34, added, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Donna Kelce, who rode in the parade with her son Travis, told The Kansas City Star that the Chiefs were quickly taken away from the area and back to Arrowhead Stadium. “Everybody who was with the team, they got us out of there really fast,” she said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Chiefs released a statement shortly after the shooting and confirmed that “all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.”

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City," the statement read.

Adding that the team is in “close communication” with the city’s Mayor’s office and the police department, the statement concluded, "We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

According to a PEOPLE reporter at the parade, loud pops rang through the crowd as confetti came down while the players departed the stage.

A woman attending the parade with friends also told PEOPLE, “I saw two people bleeding on the ground and we got out of there as fast as we could run.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.