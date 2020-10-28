Teen charged in pair of assaults

NORTH DUNDAS – A 17 year old youth from North Dundas has been charged in relation to two assaults over the weekend in North Dundas.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday night (October 23rd), police responded to an incident at a Winchester business where a male youth was assaulted.

The OPP allege the accused fled the scene after the assault took place.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About five hours later, just after 2 a.m. Saturday (October 24th), SD&G OPP officers responded to a home on Queen Street in Chesterville where a 31 year old man was attacked with an edged weapon.

That victim of that assault suf- fered multiple stab wounds and he was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police allege the assailant fled the scene as well but was arrested by police later that day.

The accused was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an unidentified hospital.

The unidentified accused faces six charges including: Aggravat- ed Assault, Assault with a weap- on, Possession of a weapon for a danger purpose, Uttering Threats, and two counts of Assault.

The accused was held in cus- tody pending a bail hearing in Cornwall Monday.

The identity of the accused can- not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

