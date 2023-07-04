Teen charged with murder after man fatally stabbed in Thornton Heath

Usmaan Mahmood (Met Police )

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old was knifed to death in Croydon, south London.

Joshua Munoz, 19, is due to appear in court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Usmaan Mahmood, 20, in Thornton Heath.

Police on patrol around 4.15pm on Tuesday, June 13, were called to the junction of Melfort Road and Sandfield Road, where a man was injured.

They arrived to find Mr Mahmood with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he died in the early hours of the following day.

Munoz, Wiltshire Road in Thornton Heath, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday in connection with the incident.

Scotland Yard has confirmed Munoz was charged with murder on Tuesday, and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Any witnesses or anyone who can assist the investigation are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5777/13Jun. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively you can submit information at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23V26-PO1.