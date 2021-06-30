Teen charged with murder of Jason Nyarko at Bermondsey music event

Jason Nyarko (Metropolitan Police)

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Jason Nyarko in South Bermondsey have charged a 16-year-old with murder.

Nyarko, from Lewisham, was found with injuries inside an industrial unit on Stockholm Road, next to Millwall Football Club, in South Bermondsey.

Police were called to attend a music event, with paramedics, about 11.45pm on Saturday. They found Nyarko with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old male was arrested in the early hours of Sunday and charged on Tuesday night.

He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who was at the event where Jason was attacked to come forward. They are particularly appealing for anyone who filmed videos or took photos to share them using the dedicated online form.

Anyone with other information should call 101, providing the reference 8848/26JUN, or the incident room on 020 8721 4205, providing the reference Operation Tula.

