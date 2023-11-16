These teen boys support a grandma who lost her grandson in the sweetest way

While The Breakfast Club from the ‘80s was magnificent and fun in its own right, this modern-day breakfast club is much better—and sweeter. A Missouri grandma runs a teen breakfast club out of her home, where she has to get up at 4:30 a.m. to prepare breakfast in order to serve hungry teens coming over before school at 7:30 a.m. She does this every single Wednesday according to an article by Fox 2.

Peggy Winckowski’s grandson, Sam Crowe, started the Wednesday breakfast club before he passed away from a tragic accident at the end of July 2022. His grandma kept this wonderful tradition alive, and in a way, keeps Sam’s memory alive as well. As reported by Fox 2, Winckowski said that the breakfast club visited “Grandma Peggy” every day for a full week after the tragedy to ensure she was okay.

This tradition originally started when Sam, his cousin Owen, and several of their friends would get breakfast before school every Wednesday, because their high school had a late start. But nobody’s breakfast around town compared to Sam’s grandma’s. Sam told Winckowski that he told his friends about her incredible breakfast, so she told them to start coming over every Wednesday so she could feed them before school.

“So, a breakfast club was created and throughout the year and each week, it got a little larger,” she told Fox 2.

Winckowski said that she felt like the weekly breakfast brought all the kids happiness since they all liked to hang out there. “Who does not want to go to grandma’s house?” Winckowski said to Fox 2.

Winkowski describes her home as a very tiny house with a lot of love in the walls. “It doesn’t matter where they sit; if you feed them, they will come,” she said.

This grandma gets fancy with her service, too. “We use only glass plates, real utensils, and glass cups. It is easier to eat off of regular plates while standing,” Winkowski told Fox 2. “I do not want to have them eat off paper plates; it is all about the presentation,” she said.

When she lost her grandson, she gained 20 to 30 new “grandkids” who call her Grandma Peggy, she told Fox 2.

“I think that Sam was putting this in place, so I wouldn’t be lonely,” she said.

Grandma Peggy firmly believes that starting the day with fellowship and a hearty breakfast are important, per Fox 2.

If you’d like to contribute to Grandma Peggy’s breakfast ingredient fund (or anything else) you can find her on Venmo as Peggy-Winckowski.