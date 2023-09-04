Teen boy wounded in shooting Saturday night at Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza: police

A shooting Saturday evening at the Country Club Plaza left one teenager injured and another in police custody, Kansas City police said.

Officers working off-duty security at the popular outdoor shopping area heard gunfire at about 9:07 p.m., according to an initial incident report from the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound near West 47th Street and Wyandotte Street, according to KCPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A second teenager, also under the age of 18, was taken into custody at the scene, where police also found a gun, according to the initial report.

No other information was immediately available.