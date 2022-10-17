Teen has best comeback to classmate who compared her punk style to ‘Halloween’ costume

Someone tried to bully a girl at school, but she had the perfect comeback.

TikToker @dying.for.you has pink hair and a punk rock aesthetic. In 2020, it was a style that’s existed for decades. But for some reason, it was a problem for one of her peers. The bully secretly took a selfie with her in the background with the caption, “Didn’t know it was Halloween yet.”

In a viral TikTok, @dying.for.you showed a picture of the photo and added her response at the end. She turned the bully’s captioned pic into a cool T-shirt that showed just how above it all and unbothered she really was.

“I actually added the guy, but he blocked me. Like what… got nothing to say?” she wrote in the caption.

While her response was clever, it was done in good fun. The content creator made it a point to stop any bullying before it started.

“Before I see any negative comments. I have no hatred towards this kid, I found it funny, and my friends and I made the shirts — be kind, y’all,” she stated.

She posted a final update. She and the guy were able to make amends and shake hands.

The video received 2 million likes and 8.8 million views on TikTok.

“You seem so cool. I wanna be friends with you so badly,” someone wrote.

“Where can I buy this shirt?” another said.

“This is exactly how I wish I handled high school,” a TikToker replied.

“That’s a spectacular photo of you though. Has that caught off guard but still killing it vibe,” a person added.

“I literally gasped. You’re iconic for this,” a user commented.

