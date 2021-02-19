Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after taxi driver was stabbed to death
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a taxi driver was stabbed to death inside his vehicle.
The body of Gabriel Bringye, 37, was found in his car in Tottenham, north London, on Wednesday night. He had been stabbed to death.
Bringye was the 14th murder victim in London already this year, 12 of the dead have died from knife wounds - including four in the last 10 days.
Police and paramedics found Bringye stabbed inside his car outside a school at 7.20pm and he was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.
On Friday evening a teenage boy was arrested over his killing and was also arrested on suspicion of robbery in an unrelated offence, according to Scotland Yard.
The boy has been taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.
A post-mortem examination of Bringye's body took place at Haringey Mortuary on Friday, with the results to be made public at a later date.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called to Jarrow Road, N17 at 7.21pm on Wednesday, 17 February, after concerns were raised about an injured man who had been found unresponsive inside a car at the location.
Read more: What you can and can't do under current lockdown rules
"Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.
"Gabriel Bringye, who was 37 years old and from the local area, was found with an injury consistent with having been stabbed.
"Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:00hrs.
"His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by officers.
"The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command. They would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time."
Anyone with information about the murder has been asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0100 or the police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference CAD 6202/17FEB.
Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
