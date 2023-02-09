Teen arrested after gun, drugs found in car near Paso Robles High School, police say

The Paso Robles Police Department arrested a 17-year-old driver after officers allegedly found a gun and drugs during a traffic stop.

A Paso Robles police officer pulled over the teen for an equipment violation shortly before 1 p.m. Feb. 3, police said in a news release.

When the driver pulled into the parking lot of Paso Robles High School, the officer saw “a large amount of marijuana” on the backseat of their vehicle, the release said.

After searching the vehicle, the officer also found an unloaded 80% Glock-style polymer handgun and a partially loaded high-capacity magazine inside of a bag, according to the release.

An 80% handgun is an incomplete firearm that can be completed at home with other parts, according to the website 80% Arms.

No threat to Paso Robles High was identified during the incident, police said, and Paso Robles police school resource officers were in touch with school administrators to ensure students were safe.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of drug- and weapon-related charges and transported to Juvenile Hall after the incident, the release said.

The Paso Robles Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 805-237-6464. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).