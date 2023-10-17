Teen Accused of Killing Police Officer in Philadelphia Airport Lot Who Confronted Him About Car Theft

Officer Richard Mendez was remembered by his family as a "great man who was loved by many"

Philadelphia Police Department/Facebook Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a longtime police officer who was fatally shot last week in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities said.

At a press conference on Monday, Philadelphia police announced that local and federal law enforcement agencies arrested Yobranny Martinez Fernandez just before 4 a.m. in Cherry Hill, N.J. He faces murder charges in connection with the death of police officer Richard Mendez.

Police told reporters that Martinez Fernandez was arrested in Officer Mendez’s handcuffs and was found in a stolen black Dodge Durango connected to the Oct. 12 shooting. Investigators said it’s not clear who pulled the trigger, but they’re looking for two more suspects.

Mendez, 50, died after he and another officer, 60-year-old Raul Ortiz, confronted a group breaking into a car in the airport's parking garage around 11 p.m., police said.

“The officers approached to essentially disrupt and investigate what’s going on,” Interim Commissioner John Stanford said at a press conference last week, according to NBC 10 and Fox 29. “At that point, the suspects opened fire on the officers, striking one of our officers multiple times in the upper torso, striking the other officer in the arm.”

Related: 1 Police Officer Dead, 1 Wounded in Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport: ‘Heartbroken’

Mendez, a 22-year veteran, was pronounced dead at a local hospital while Ortiz was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. Ortiz was released from the hospital two days later.

Philadelphia Police Department/Facebook Philadelphia Police Officer Raul Ortiz

“The Philadelphia Police Department continues to mourn the loss of hero P/O Richard Mendez, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our city,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post. “His brave partner, P/O Raul Ortiz, continues to recover from the same heinous attack.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro expressed his sympathy on social media following the tragic shooting.

Story continues

“Heartbroken and angry as Philadelphia wakes up to news of a @PhillyPolice officer killed in the line of duty last night and another officer shot,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter.) “Lori and I are praying for their loved ones and the entire Philadelphia Police Department. May the officer’s memory be a blessing.”

Philadelphia councilwoman Quetcy M. Lozada shared a statement on behalf of Mendez’s family during Monday’s press conference.

“We appreciate the people for reaching out and we are grateful for the overwhelming amount of support we’ve received. But at this time we are asking for you to please allow us time to grieve.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Richie was a great man who was loved by many and we will continue to love him through the memories we have of him. He was an upstanding family man. Family was his number one priority,” Lozada said. “As a son, husband and father, his daughter Mia was his pride and joy along with his wife Alexandra. To his family he was the person everyone went to when they didnt know what to do. Richie’s response was always “we will figure it out together.”

Lozada added that he was considered an asset to the police force and had plans to become a college professor after retiring.

It’s unclear if Martinez Fernandez, who was awaiting extradition from New Jersey, has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.