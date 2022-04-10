Tee times, how to watch final round of 2022 Masters at Augusta National

The 2022 Masters is heading toward an exciting close.

Round 3 wrapped up Saturday, while the final round of this year’s event at Augusta National Golf Club will begin at 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who is leading the Masters?

That would be world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler was dominant in windy conditions on Friday and carried that play into Saturday’s third round. He finished the day with a 1-under 71 to move his tournament total to 9-under.

The ex-Texas Longhorn held a five-shot advantage entering the day and reached as low as 11-under before bogeying three of his final four holes Saturday.

Scheffler is one of five men to hold a five-shot lead after 36 holes. Only one of those players — Harry Cooper (1936) — didn’t win the title.

Who else is in the mix at Augusta National?

Scheffler had a massive advantage heading into the day, but things got tight as the afternoon turned into night.

Australian Cameron Smith fired a 4-under 68 to get his weeklong total to 6-under and just three shots back of Scheffler. Smith was electric on Thursday, notching a 4-under despite double bogeys on 1 and 18. He’ll be a threat on Sunday.

Round 1 leader Sungjae Im is also hanging around. Im struggled on Friday, matching Smith with a 2-over 74. He’s five shots back, but could play himself into a position to strike if Scheffler falls off.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry and South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel — who already has one Masters title to his name — both sit at 2-under for the tournament after Saturday’s action and are conceivably in a place to move up the leaderboard.

What is Tiger Woods score at Masters?

Woods’ story is well-documented by now.

The five-time Masters champion was in a serious car accident that threatened to have his right leg amputated. He’s since fought back over the last 14 months to put himself in a position to play this week.

Woods made the cut at 1-over, but struggled with his putter throughout Saturday’s round. He finished the day with a 6-over 78, in which he bogeyed 16 and 17 and double bogeyed 18. He’s 7-over for the week.

TV, live stream coverage Sunday: How to watch

Coverage of the Masters will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m.

Viewers can also stream the tournament on ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus and through the Masters’ official website in the United States.

Masters Round 4 tee times Sunday