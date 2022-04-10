Tee times, how to watch final round of 2022 Masters at Augusta National
The 2022 Masters is heading toward an exciting close.
Round 3 wrapped up Saturday, while the final round of this year’s event at Augusta National Golf Club will begin at 10:10 a.m. Sunday.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Who is leading the Masters?
That would be world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler was dominant in windy conditions on Friday and carried that play into Saturday’s third round. He finished the day with a 1-under 71 to move his tournament total to 9-under.
The ex-Texas Longhorn held a five-shot advantage entering the day and reached as low as 11-under before bogeying three of his final four holes Saturday.
Scheffler is one of five men to hold a five-shot lead after 36 holes. Only one of those players — Harry Cooper (1936) — didn’t win the title.
Who else is in the mix at Augusta National?
Scheffler had a massive advantage heading into the day, but things got tight as the afternoon turned into night.
Australian Cameron Smith fired a 4-under 68 to get his weeklong total to 6-under and just three shots back of Scheffler. Smith was electric on Thursday, notching a 4-under despite double bogeys on 1 and 18. He’ll be a threat on Sunday.
Round 1 leader Sungjae Im is also hanging around. Im struggled on Friday, matching Smith with a 2-over 74. He’s five shots back, but could play himself into a position to strike if Scheffler falls off.
Ireland’s Shane Lowry and South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel — who already has one Masters title to his name — both sit at 2-under for the tournament after Saturday’s action and are conceivably in a place to move up the leaderboard.
What is Tiger Woods score at Masters?
Woods’ story is well-documented by now.
The five-time Masters champion was in a serious car accident that threatened to have his right leg amputated. He’s since fought back over the last 14 months to put himself in a position to play this week.
Woods made the cut at 1-over, but struggled with his putter throughout Saturday’s round. He finished the day with a 6-over 78, in which he bogeyed 16 and 17 and double bogeyed 18. He’s 7-over for the week.
TV, live stream coverage Sunday: How to watch
Coverage of the Masters will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m.
Viewers can also stream the tournament on ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus and through the Masters’ official website in the United States.
Masters Round 4 tee times Sunday
10:10 AM -- Cameron Davis, Adam Scott
10:20 AM -- Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel
10:30 AM -- Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes
10:40 AM -- Max Homa, Bubba Watson
10:50 AM -- Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods
11:00 AM -- Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
11:10 AM -- Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III
11:20 AM -- Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka
11:30 AM -- Kevin Na, Seamus Power
11:50 AM -- Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:00 PM -- Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:10 PM -- Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia
12:20 PM -- Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed
12:30 PM -- J.J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee
12:40 PM -- Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood
12:50 PM -- Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford
1:00 PM -- Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch
1:10 PM -- Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
1:30 PM -- Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris
1:40 PM -- Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ
1:50 PM -- Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
2:00 PM -- Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak
2:10 PM -- Corey Conners, Danny Willett
2:20 PM -- Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas
2:30 PM -- Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
2:40 PM -- Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith