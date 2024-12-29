Tee Higgins is about to get PAID, but should the Bengals cut the check?

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) walks off the field after the victory over the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins proved on Saturday night why he's about to make a lot of money.

The big moment? Higgins caught the game-winning touchdown from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow over the Denver Broncos in overtime, an electric catch at that.

Saturday's home win is a crucial one that keeps Cincinnati's season alive, but it's Higgins' stat line against an elite defense that might have the second-biggest impact on the Bengals going forward... outside of a possible playoff berth, of course.

Higgins hauled in 131 yards and three touchdowns against Denver's vaunted defense, including the overtime score. Even though he's missed time this season due to injury, Higgins has put more than enough great play on tape this season to justify paying him like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

That's going to be the trouble for Cincinnati with fellow superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also in line for a massive payday.

The Bengals technically have the 2025 cap space to sign both Chase and Higgins to new deals, but would they actually do it when the team's defense needs real talent infusion after such a disappointing 2024 campaign? Can the team afford having all of these massive contracts in the years to come without sacrificing cap flexibility?

Burrow is playing at an MVP level this season, and he's done so with only having Higgins for 11 games. While we're sure Burrow would love having both Chase and Higgins around for the long haul, Cincinnati may not meaningfully contend for a Super Bowl again until this defense improves.

Cincinnati's underwhelming season owes a lot to poor defensive play. Having both Chase and Higgins can help the Bengals score a lot of points, but those points will always be for naught if the defense stays a relative sieve.

The Bengals could take a good chunk of their 2025 salary cap and draft capital and retool that side of the ball while also paying Chase, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL not named Justin Jefferson.

Losing Higgins would be a bitter pill to swallow, but he's in line for a massive windfall whether he stays with the Bengals or not. If Cincinnati pays him and eventually trades Chase, that takes away the team's most explosive offensive player (and the team's best talent outside of Burrow). If Cincinnati pays them both, it may have to do so at the expense of meaningful investment on the defense.

A player of Higgins' caliber may necessitate a sign-and-trade situation for the Bengals as not to let him just leave for a compensatory pick the team may cancel out in free agency. You could see any number of teams being willing to send a good draft pick Cincinnati's way to sign Higgins to a monster deal.

If you're Higgins, life is very good. You are about to earn an incredible pay day for bringing elite play to Cincinnati's offense. If you're the Bengals, you love how well Higgins is playing right now but also acknowledge he might be playing his way out of a future in Cincinnati.

The Bengals can keep Higgins for the future, but should they? It's going to be one of the most fascinating offseason narratives to follow. There are a lot of questions with only one certainty: Higgins is about to get paid.

More NFL!

Micah Parsons cast his MVP vote for Joe Burrow after Bengals' overtime win over the Broncos

Cardinals-Rams announcers: Who's calling the Week 17 Saturday game on NFL Network?

The Patriots found a really cool way to support Randy Moss during his battle with cancer

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Tee Higgins is about to get PAID, but should the Bengals cut the check?