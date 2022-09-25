Tee Higgins nearly makes amazing TD catch but falls victim to rule NFL might want to reconsider

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins made an incredible, toe-tapping catch against the Jets that ... didn't count.

Higgins soared through the air and got his toes inbounds for what looked like a catch, but his heels landing on the sideline forced the pass to be ruled incomplete, even with a challenge from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

It didn't count but a helluva catch by Tee Higgins. pic.twitter.com/AxJxyUqD7b — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 25, 2022

Since Higgins’ heel landed out of bounds, the pass was ruled incomplete. But it did so after his toes touched, and his heel wouldn't have even mattered if he was turned the other way. This might be a rule the NFL wants to reconsider because just about everyone except the NFL considers what Higgins did a catch and a touchdown.

Luckily for the Bengals, it didn’t prevent them from getting points on the drive as they scored a touchdown one play later with a pass from Joe Burrow to backup running back Samaje Perine.