Teddy Ray, Pause With Sam Jay comedian and Messyness cohost, dies at 32

Teddy Ray, an actor and comedian featured on MTV's Wild 'N Out and HBO's Pause With Sam Jay, has died at the age of 32.

Ray, legal name Theadore Brown, was found deceased Friday at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after authorities responded to a call of an unresponsive male at around 10 a.m. local time, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to EW. Additional details, including a cause of death, are not available at this time.

Ray's rep did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Sunday.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 08: Avyor Teddy Ray attends the ADD Comedy Live! Special Screening of "Ride Along" on January 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic)

The rising comedic talent recently served as cohost of MTV's Ridiculousness spin-off Messyness alongside Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Tori Spelling, and Adam Rippon. He also appeared in a number of TV series and shorts, including Comedians and Cocktails, How to Be Broke, BSU: Black Student Union, and Pause With Sam Jay. Ray's stand-up was also featured on Comedy Central's Colossal Clusterfest and HBO's All Def Comedy.

Comedy Central mourned Ray's death with a statement shared on Twitter: "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."

A number of comedians and actors, including Quinta Brunson, Deon Cole, Katt Williams, Desus Nice, and the Kid Mero, also remembered Ray following the news of his death. Brunson wrote she was "heartbroken" in the comments section of Ray's last Instagram post dated July 30.

