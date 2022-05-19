Teddington: Girl arrested after boy, 16, stabbed outside school gates at lunchtime

Teddington School (Google Maps)

A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of GBH after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed outside the front gates of a school in south London.

The teenager suffered injuries to his hip and hand in the incident outside the front entrance to Teddington School in Broom Road, south west London, around midday on Tuesday, the school said.

Police have since described his injuries as non life-threatening.

Met Police said officers were called to the scene at 12.31pm to reports of a stabbing.

“Officers responded and found a 16-year-old boy with non-life threatening injuries,” said a spokesman.

“A 16-year-old girl was later arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken into custody. She was later released on bail.”

In a message alerting them to the incident on Tuesday, parents were told: “The front of the school is now a crime scene”.

“Police were called following reports of a stabbing. Officers responded and found a teenage boy with injuries to his hip and hand, and we await an assessment on his condition,” said the school.

“The Bourne Education Trust and the school are working closely with emergency services and the local authority.”

The school added that pastoral support was being made available to any pupil who required it.

Police said they would be putting in place high-visibility patrols in the areas surrounding the school after the incident.

“This is due to two incidents over the last two weeks and is aimed at giving residents some reassurance,” said Hampton Wick Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3306/17MAY.