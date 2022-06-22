Teddi Mellencamp's Son Cruz, 7, Is in Exposure Therapy to Conquer His Elevator Phobia

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFLVNRPyg7/ teddimellencamp Verified Ok. DM’s blowing up. Let’s talk about phobias. Cruz until this week hasn’t gone into an elevator since he saw a power ranger get stuck in one at age 5. I go into a cold sweat every time I have to be driven into a parking garage. We are on day 4 of 7 for Cruz exposure therapy and he is crushing it. Everyday a new elevator and he earns rewards - we need suggestions for glass ones. Watching how proud he is fills me up. We will deal with my driving anxiety and fear of parking garages another time. One step at a time. Thanks for your support. Feel free to share with us what has worked for you if you are like us. #strongertogether #normalizinganxiety �� Edited · 5h
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFLVNRPyg7/ teddimellencamp Verified Ok. DM’s blowing up. Let’s talk about phobias. Cruz until this week hasn’t gone into an elevator since he saw a power ranger get stuck in one at age 5. I go into a cold sweat every time I have to be driven into a parking garage. We are on day 4 of 7 for Cruz exposure therapy and he is crushing it. Everyday a new elevator and he earns rewards - we need suggestions for glass ones. Watching how proud he is fills me up. We will deal with my driving anxiety and fear of parking garages another time. One step at a time. Thanks for your support. Feel free to share with us what has worked for you if you are like us. #strongertogether #normalizinganxiety �� Edited · 5h

teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is helping her 7-year-old son overcome a major fear.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, shared that Cruz is in exposure therapy to beat his elevator phobia.

She first shared a video of Cruz in an elevator on her Instagram Story that showed him standing in the corner of an elevator.

"Day 4 of 7. Brand new elevator. Let's go Buddy!!!" she wrote, tagging her husband Edwin Arroyave, with whom she shares Cruz and daughters Slate, 9, and Dove, 2. Edwin is also dad to daughter Isabella, 12, from a previous relationship.

On her Instagram feed, Mellencamp shared more details about Cruz's milestone elevator ride. Posting a sweet snap of her and her son smiling together, the reality star wrote in the caption that her DMs were "blowing up," adding: "Let's talk about phobias."

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp's Daughter Dove, 2, Channels Grandpa John Mellencamp with Lookalike Hairdo

"Cruz until this week hasn't gone into an elevator since he saw a power ranger get stuck in one at age 5. I go into a cold sweat every time I have to be driven into a parking garage," she continued.

Mellencamp said that Tuesday marked Cruz's fourth day in "exposure therapy and he is crushing it."

"Everyday a new elevator and he earns rewards - we need suggestions for glass ones. Watching how proud he is fills me up."

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's Daughter Dove Is 'Helmet Free' More Than a Year After Neurosurgery

teddimellencamp/Instagram
teddimellencamp/Instagram

teddimellencamp/Instagram

As for her parking garage phobia, Mellencamp said she hasn't tackled that one yet.

"We will deal with my driving anxiety and fear of parking garages another time. One step at a time. Thanks for your support. Feel free to share with us what has worked for you if you are like us. #strongertogether #normalizinganxiety 💕," she wrote.

In January 2020, Mellencamp opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy with Dove, just weeks before welcoming her youngest child.

RELATED VIDEO: Teddi Mellencamp Says Her Pregnancy While Filming RHOBH Gave Her a Chance to 'Be Very Present'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When it comes to having kids, you can make all the plans you want, but once the baby comes, you just figure out what's best for you both," she said at the time, going on to share how she was "in such a different place" with that pregnancy.

"With Slate, I got pregnant via [intrauterine] insemination and with Cruz, it was through [in vitro fertilization], and it was multiple failed rounds of IVF. With both kids, I was on and off bedrest. This pregnancy, I didn't even know I was pregnant till I was nine weeks pregnant. I've been able to be active the entire pregnancy," she said. "It's just been such a different experience."

She and Arroyave went on to announce Dove's arrival that February.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress