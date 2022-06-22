Teddi Mellencamp's Son Cruz, 7, Is in Exposure Therapy to Conquer His Elevator Phobia

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFLVNRPyg7/ teddimellencamp Verified Ok. DM’s blowing up. Let’s talk about phobias. Cruz until this week hasn’t gone into an elevator since he saw a power ranger get stuck in one at age 5. I go into a cold sweat every time I have to be driven into a parking garage. We are on day 4 of 7 for Cruz exposure therapy and he is crushing it. Everyday a new elevator and he earns rewards - we need suggestions for glass ones. Watching how proud he is fills me up. We will deal with my driving anxiety and fear of parking garages another time. One step at a time. Thanks for your support. Feel free to share with us what has worked for you if you are like us. #strongertogether #normalizinganxiety �� Edited · 5h

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is helping her 7-year-old son overcome a major fear.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, shared that Cruz is in exposure therapy to beat his elevator phobia.

She first shared a video of Cruz in an elevator on her Instagram Story that showed him standing in the corner of an elevator.

"Day 4 of 7. Brand new elevator. Let's go Buddy!!!" she wrote, tagging her husband Edwin Arroyave, with whom she shares Cruz and daughters Slate, 9, and Dove, 2. Edwin is also dad to daughter Isabella, 12, from a previous relationship.

On her Instagram feed, Mellencamp shared more details about Cruz's milestone elevator ride. Posting a sweet snap of her and her son smiling together, the reality star wrote in the caption that her DMs were "blowing up," adding: "Let's talk about phobias."

"Cruz until this week hasn't gone into an elevator since he saw a power ranger get stuck in one at age 5. I go into a cold sweat every time I have to be driven into a parking garage," she continued.

Mellencamp said that Tuesday marked Cruz's fourth day in "exposure therapy and he is crushing it."

"Everyday a new elevator and he earns rewards - we need suggestions for glass ones. Watching how proud he is fills me up."

As for her parking garage phobia, Mellencamp said she hasn't tackled that one yet.

"We will deal with my driving anxiety and fear of parking garages another time. One step at a time. Thanks for your support. Feel free to share with us what has worked for you if you are like us. #strongertogether #normalizinganxiety 💕," she wrote.

In January 2020, Mellencamp opened up to PEOPLE about her pregnancy with Dove, just weeks before welcoming her youngest child.

"When it comes to having kids, you can make all the plans you want, but once the baby comes, you just figure out what's best for you both," she said at the time, going on to share how she was "in such a different place" with that pregnancy.

"With Slate, I got pregnant via [intrauterine] insemination and with Cruz, it was through [in vitro fertilization], and it was multiple failed rounds of IVF. With both kids, I was on and off bedrest. This pregnancy, I didn't even know I was pregnant till I was nine weeks pregnant. I've been able to be active the entire pregnancy," she said. "It's just been such a different experience."

She and Arroyave went on to announce Dove's arrival that February.