Ted Schaer: Tips for Improving Your Companies Security Online

Tips for Protecting Your Companies Online Security from Cyber Security Expert Ted Schaer

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / As a lawyer with years of cybersecurity cases behind him, it's fair to say that Ted Schaer is quite well-versed when it comes to cybersecurity law. As a practicing attorney for the greater part of 33 years, Ted Schaer has seen a lot from a legal standpoint. "I've seen it all and done pretty much most of it." His latest battle, he deems, is his most important. "I've seen entire livelihoods upended as a result of not having more secure cybersecurity measures in place." This idea of not having strong cybersecurity systems set up has driven Ted Schaer to become more vocal about his support for the matter as a result. "I used to just sit and do my job protecting these clients but I am finding myself more and more on the activist role these days", Ted Schaer says. "One of my clients was scammed through a phishing scheme and that hurt his business for about a year."

As a result, Ted Schaer developed a comprehensive course on how businesses can retain their security online and he established Zarwin Baum's Cyber Liability Practice. Zarwin Baum's Cyber Liability Practice supports clients before and after a data breach, identifying and advising on strategies that address and minimize potential legal liabilities. Through preemptive consulting including privacy and security assessments, Ted Schaer works with clients to develop data privacy best practices and incident response plans to minimize the risk of a data breach and put the client in the best position to respond when a breach occurs. To help minimize a client's potential legal exposure, Ted Schaer and his team assist with the creation of applicable internal policies and procedures, employee trainings, and can guide the purchase of cyber insurance coverage. "What I can do is give the general public some tips on how exactly you can combat security threats to your company so you don't suffer the worst fate in the future." And what are those tips? Ted Schaer was able to pare it down into two main points that people should refer to when dealing with online customers time and time again.

Erase Your Data

Erasing your data does not mean simply deleting it. "We have seen many clients that felt that deleting data was the same thing as erasing it. The sad truth is that it's not," Ted Schaer says. "Really when you erase something you are changing the binary code into something that is not recognizable by potential hackers." His time as a cybersecurity consultant and lawyer has given Ted Schaer a new outlook on what it requires to maintain a top-notch security protocol. "Making sure you can redirect that binary code when you are transferring your hardware if you are moving is something that is extremely important to do. Back up your material and then figure out a way to erase it efficiently.

Find A Competent Advisor

"You need to absolutely have someone who has experience in the field", Ted Schaer says. "Without that, you'll be hiring someone who is incompetent and that can, frankly, get you in a lot of trouble." Ted Schaer, a former co-dean at the CLM School of Cyber has seen this happen too many times. "You get someone with a great rate but they have no idea what the protocol is when defending yourself in court when it comes to cybersecurity issues. Someone who is competent in the matter can help you retrieve your belongings."

Ted Schaer hopes these two important points will hold those seeking greater guidance for now. "I just want everyone to be aware that there are options".

