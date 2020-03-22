Ted Sarandos Says People Are Watching A Lot More Netflix; No Impact On Pipeline Of Unprecedented Production Halt For A Few Months, But Maybe Later This Year

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said the company works “pretty far ahead” on delivering new shows so doesn’t expect to see any disruption in programming to the service over the next few months, but may later in the year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s been a massive disruption. Every of one of our productions around the world are shut down. It’s unprecedented in history,” he said Sunday on CNN’s Reliable Sources.

More from Deadline

Meanwhile, the push is to keep the creative process going, he said, citing for example a virtual 40-person table read for the show Big Mouth last week. “People are getting geared up for a time they can get back to work.”

Asked by host Brian Stetler about viewing, he said it’s up. “You can imagine, all viewing is up. It’s up on Netflix, on CNN on television in general. The system has been very robust and can help out a lot of people. People certainly are wathign a lot more Netflix. As Governor (Andrew) Cuomo said so beautifully the best thing you can do is stay at home we are trying hard to help.”

“What’s happening now is we work pretty far ahead with delivering all the episodes of our shows at once so no disruption over the net few months, maybe later in the year as physical production is not operational,” he said.

He said Netflix offered two weeks pay to workers on productions that shuttered and is trying to keep productivity up as most employees work from home “even in roles that are not necessarily conducive to doing that.” The company also announced late last week that it established a $100 million fund to help those workers hardest-hit in the television and film industry by the outbreak – most of it focused on its own workers globally. Logistics are being worked out production by production.

Story continues

Netflix and other video producers are working with European regulator to slow down services to make sure enough bandwidth is available but he said the difference in visual quality to the consumer s barely noticeable.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.