‘Ted Lasso’ Stars Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple Offer Updates on ‘Venom 3’ and ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two’

As the cast of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” gathered outside the Saban Media Center on Saturday night for their FYC event, audience members were greeted by handouts from several picketing writers of the WGA in front of the entrance.

But despite the ongoing picketing that’s halted several productions including new seasons of “Abbott Elementary” and “Yellowjackets,” stars Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple reveal their upcoming projects haven’t been touched by the strike’s effects just yet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Variety

Temple is set to star in “Venom 3,” which is scheduled for an October 2024 release. But the actress shares that she hasn’t started shooting on the film just yet but is scheduled to start “very, very soon, which I’m thrilled about.” Whereas, Waddingham’s role in “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two” is already underway.

Regardless, the two actresses continued to show their support for writers in their quest for wage increases and staffing security as they walked the carpet. When asked about the secret behind the magic of “Ted Lasso,” the ladies attributed the show’s popularity to “epic writers.”

“We had to stand fully firm with them on the picket line, because 100% none of us would be here without the genius and expertise in that room,” said Waddingham.

Waddingham as well as several other members of the cast also joined some of the writers on strike on May 30, which she revealed via Twitter. In a picture including Nick Mohamed, Jeremy Swift, James Lance, and Jason Sudeikis, among others, the team posed with signs out on the front lines. “On our final day as Richmond Greyhounds….there’s nowhere else we could be. Thank you so much to our magnificent writers’ room. We’d be NOTHING without you,” Waddingham wrote.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.