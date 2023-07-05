Ted Lasso star's new Channel 4 series has been cancelled

Channel 4

The Channel 4 dating series Let's Make a Love Scene has come to an end.

The first season, which aired last year and was hosted by Ted Lasso favourite Ellie Taylor, invited singletons to recreate iconic movie sex scenes - from the likes of Ghost, The Notebook and Fifty Shades of Grey - in a bid to see whether real love blossomed between them.

With help from acting coach Emma Crompton and intimacy coordinator Roo Ajala, the participants performed three steamy sequences with as many strangers before deciding which one to go on a date with.

A Channel 4 spokesperson told The Sun of the show's cancellation: "Every year, Channel 4, like all broadcasters, makes decisions about which shows to rest, return or conclude to ensure we always innovate and offer viewers the best range of programming.

"The decision not to recommission Let's Make a Love Scene which aired in 2022 was not financial."

Fear not, though, Taylor fans, because she won't be out of a job for long.

Later this year on Paramount+, the comedian and actress will voice a character in the Knuckles series - a spin-off from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise focussed on Idris Elba's titular echidna.

She's joined by some serious talent, too, with Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Cary Elwes (Stranger Things), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), Scott Mescudi (X), Stockard Channing (The West Wing) and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) bringing new characters to the screen.

Consistency is key for this one as Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler is back behind the megaphone for the show's pilot episode.

