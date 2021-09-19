Ted Lasso star joins Jon Hamm and Tina Fey's new movie

Photo credit: Apple

Ted Lasso favourite Nick Mohammed will appear opposite Jon Hamm and Tina Fey in a new western murder-mystery.

The movie, titled Maggie Moore(s), was first announced back in February, with Hamm's Mad Men colleague John Slattery on directorial duties.

Deadline now reports that the Emmy Award-nominated Mohammed has nabbed the supporting role of a 'part philosopher, part wise-ass'.



Maggie Moore(s) brings audiences to a desert town where nothing happens of any kind of significance, until two women with the same name are killed in quick succession.



In a description, Mohammed's unnamed character "makes jokes in inappropriate situations but only as a defense mechanism to protect himself from the worst parts of his job as a police officer.

"He seems to have a casual attitude toward his job, but he wants badly to be a good cop and earn the respect of his friend and mentor Chief Jordan Sanders (played by Hamm)."

Meanwhile, Don Draper actor Hamm previously discussed why a spin-off from Mad Men will never materialise.

"I don't think the desire is there from the executive standpoint down. I think we were all pretty happy with how the story ended. I don't think there's anyone in the cast that wanted to spin it off or revisit it," he noted.

"I don't think [creator] Matthew Weiner wants to either. He's pleased with how he finished up that chapter. It's time to close the book and move on. When you look at, whether it's me or Elizabeth [Moss], or Slattery, Christina [Hendricks], everyone's kind of moved on to their own new different thing. That's the good part of being an actor, you don't have to do things over and over again. The story has come to its logical conclusion."

Ted Lasso is available on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping weekly.



