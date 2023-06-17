Ted Lasso star James Lance "cried" when he learned about his season 3 arc

Apple TV+/Colin Hutton

Ted Lasso star James Lance has revealed he “cried” after learning about his character’s arc for the third season.

The actor plays journalist Trent Crimm on the Apple TV+ show, with the character being upgraded to a main role in the most recent season.

Following his departure from The Independent, Trent begins to write a book about the journey of AFC Richmond which he ultimately calls The Richmond Journey, and Lance said he became emotional after being told by Jason Sudeikis that he would play a large part in the third season.

“The truth is I cried,” he told Variety. “And I said to my wife, ‘read this.’ And she read it and she burst into tears. But we didn’t know much more than that. All we knew was there plans for Trent Crimm, which means there were plans for me as an actor.

“There was this conversation that I had with Jason Sudeikis after we shot the second press room scene, and we just chatted in the car park,” he added. “I told him, ‘this is why I think Trent’s the way he is. I think he grew up with a tough dad.’ And then Jason said to me, ‘well, did you know, this series is all about bad dads?’

“We just had this little chat and I’m saying I don’t think that Trent’s living the life he wants to live. That lasted about three minutes. And on reflection, it changed the course of certainly my life and Trent Crimm’s.”

Lance, who was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance last year, added that the growth for Trent was a mirror for his own personal life, saying: “In Season 3, Trent is really starting to relax, drop his defences and feel part of the game.

“And then there was also my experience as James Lance, having just coming in now and again, to spending a lot more time on set with these people. I’m the new boy on the block. So, there were a lot of emotions flying around, for the character and for me,” he continued.

Ted Lasso season 1-3 are streaming on Apple TV+.

