‘Ted Lasso’ Showrunner Bill Lawrence Renews Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Warner Bros. Television Group announced Friday it has renewed a long-standing overall deal with Bill Lawrence, the Emmy-winning executive producer, writer, and showrunner of “Ted Lasso” and his production company, Doozer.

Lawrence, Doozer and WBTG have been collaborating since 2011. This is his fourth contract with the company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but company reps confirmed to TheWrap that Lawrence inked a multiyear agreement. His team at Doozer includes president Jeff Ingold and vice president Liza Katzer.

As part of the deal, Lawrence will continue to develop, create, and produce original series exclusively produced by Warner Bros. Television for all platforms, including HBO Max, external streaming services, cable, and the five broadcast networks.

Smash hit “Ted Lasso” is set to begin production next month on its third season for Apple TV+. Lawrence is also adapting and executive producing two new series for the streamer — “Bad Monkey,” based on the book by Carl Hiaasen, which will star Vince Vaughn; and the comedy “Shrinking,” alongside “Ted Lasso” actor-writer-producer Brett Goldstein and star Jason Segel.

WBTG recently signed a new deal with Goldstein as well.

For the first season of “Ted Lasso,” Lawrence won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, two Writers Guild Awards, and was nominated for a Producers Guild Award.

Before joining forces with WBTG he created “Scrubs,” and co-created “Cougar Town” and “Spin City,” Through Doozer, he produced “Head of the Class” for HBO Max, “Whiskey Cavalier” for ABC, “Life Sentence” for The CW, “Rush Hour” for CBS, “Ground Floor” for TBS and the NBC sitcom “Undateable.”