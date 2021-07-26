‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Delivers Apple TV+’s Biggest Premiere Weekend

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, currently nominated for 20 Emmy Awards, debuted its second season on July 23 delivering the streamer’s biggest premiere day ever, largest opening weekend ever and #1 debut across all series and movies, the company said. As usual, Apple — like most SVOD players — did not provide hard numbers to back its claims.

During the Ted Lasso season two premiere weekend July 23-25, Apple TV+ grew its new viewers by a record-breaking 50% week-over-week. There was halo effect, with Ted Lasso helping boost viewership for Apple TV+’s comedies “Schmigadoon, Physical and Mythic Quest as well during the three-day period.

The viewership for the opening weekend Ted Lasso’s second season was six times bigger than the viewership for the series premiere weekend last year.

Premiering on Apple TV+ in more than 100 countries, the Ted Lasso season two opener drove Apple TV+ to +200% viewership increase vs. the previous weekend across the United States, U.K., Canada, India, Italy, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, France and more.

Premiering this Friday, July 30, in the second episode of Ted Lasso, “Lavender,” Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is surprised by the reappearance of a familiar face. Roy (Brett Goldstein) tries out a new gig.

