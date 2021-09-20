Ted Lasso scores back-to-back Emmys for Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein

Hannah Waddingham Apple TV+

The 2021 Emmys just started, and frontrunner Ted Lasso is already on the board — twice.

At the beginning of the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award went to Hannah Waddingham for her role as Rebecca on the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso. She was considered the frontrunner to win the award, the first of her career. Prior to her work on Ted Lasso, Waddingham also portrayed Septa Unella on HBO's Game of Thrones.

During her acceptance speech, Waddingham was clearly overwhelmed with emotions, at one point screaming, "Oh my God, I'm giving a speech at the Emmys!"

The win for Waddingham was immediately followed up by a victory for another Ted Lasso star: Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on the show. He won in a category that consisted of a whopping four stars from Ted Lasso.

"I was very, very specifically told I was not allowed to swear," Goldstein said at the start of his speech — only to immediately have his audio dropped out on the live broadcast.

Ted Lasso debuted on Apple's streaming service last year, and it has quickly emerged as an awards season juggernaut, with pundits seeing it as overwhelmingly likely to walk away with the top comedy series award later in the evening. With 20 nominations total, Ted Lasso broke the record for the most-nominated first season of a comedy of all time.

