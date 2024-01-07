‘Ted Lasso’s Sam Richardson Plans To Spend Time With His Cat Following Creative Arts Emmy Win

Sam Richardson won the Creative Arts Emmy for Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his portrayal of Edwin Akufo in the hit Apple series Ted Lasso.

He beat out Jon Bernthal for The Bear, Luke Kirby for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Nathan Lane for Only Murders in the Building, Pedro Pascal for SNL and Oliver Platt for The Bear.

Richardson credits his work on Ted Lasso for “boosting his career,” which now includes two Emmy nominations with one win. As for what’s next for him he reveals that as the industry continues to stabilize following the conclusion of the dual WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes, he plans to spend more time with his cat, Conan O’Meowen.

Whether or not Richardson or any of the rest of the series cast will have another opportunity to reprise their roles is as yet unknown. Season 3 was treated as the final season as we know the comedy but that doesn’t mean it won’t be back in a different form.

Developed for television by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, the series stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed also star.

