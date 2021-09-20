‘Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Scores First Career Emmy, Says Jason Sudeikis “Changed My Life With” Apple TV+ Series

Hannah Waddingham added to Ted Lasso‘s Emmy-winning streak on Sunday as the actress took home her first honor for the Apple TV+ comedy.

Upon receiving the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award from Seth Rogen (who accidnetally mispronounced her name), Waddingham thanked her co-star Jason Sudeikis.

“Jason, you changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl’s,” she said. “I’m honestly so privileged to work with you. I really am.” she said.

In Ted Lasso, Waddingham stars alongside Sudeikis’ titular character as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton. She seeks to use Ted, and his cheery outlook, to help run her ex-husband’s beloved soccer into the ground. She appears alongside Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift and more.

Waddingham bested fellow nominees The Flight Attendant‘s Rosie Perez, Hacks‘s Hannah Einbinder, Saturday Night Live‘s Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon; and Ted Lasso co-star Temple.

The newly-minted Emmy winner also paid tribute to Temple’s Keely Jones. While on stage, she said that “if I could break one [of the statuette’s] arms” she would share the award with her co-star.

“There is no Rebecca without Keely,” she continued.

Lastly, she urged the industry to give more stars of the West End musical theater, her alma mater, more opportunities to be on screen.

Heading into the Sunday party, Ted Lasso earned a record-breaking 20 nominations for its debut season. The series is also up for the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series honors.

The 73rd annual Emmys, which saw Cedric the Entertainer serve as host, aired Sunday on CBS.

