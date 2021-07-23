Ted Lasso 's Hannah Waddingham Says the Shortbread Biscuits Taste 'Significantly Better' in Season 2

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso finally nailed his biscuit recipe—both on and off camera.

Jason Sudeikis' titular character — an American college football coach hired to lead fictional English Premier League team AFC Richmond — used his homemade, buttery shortbread to win over team owner Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddington, on the first season of Ted Lasso.

Per Waddington, 46, the biscuits are coming back better than ever for season 2 of the Apple TV+ series, which premiered on Friday.

During an appearance on Today, hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager served biscuits with "a bit of an American twist" a.k.a Oreos to Sudeikis, 45, and fellow co-creator and Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt, who plays Lass's assistant, Coach Beard.

The hosts then turned their attention to a virtual Waddingham to ask about Ted's biscuits, which the star appears to enjoys on the show. "We heard the real biscuits are not that appetizing," Hager, 39, said.

The English actress prefaced that she would "be kind" as she quipped, "They are significantly better this season."

Her castmate Jeremy Swift, who plays Higgins on the show, chuckled as he said that Waddingham is "such a squeaky wheel when it comes to biscuits."

In October, Waddingham spoke candidly about how difficult it was to pretend to enjoy the shortbread cookies during season 1, calling it "the hardest acting job of my life," in an interview with Vulture. "I did not enjoy every mouthful. They were chunky shortbreads that sucked all of the saliva out of my face when I was trying to act and talk at the same time," she said. "I wish they were actual biscuits. I have no idea who made them! They weren't inedible, but they weren't like, Yum yum yum, give the biscuits! If you love really sugary and buttery biscuits, you would've loved it. But no, not for me."

Since Ted's character doesn't reveal the secret to his cookies on the show, PEOPLE's food editors created our own buttery, crumbly, impossibly delicious version. And even if you're just as inexperienced at baking as Lasso is at soccer, you can still score big with this simple recipe.

Following its 2020 premiere, Ted Lasso has gone on to nab several major accolades, most recently a Peabody Award. Sudeikis, who is also an executive producer on the show, has earned a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award for best male actor in a comedy series.

Sudeikis is nominated alongside six of his costars, including Hunt, for acting Emmy Awards this year, while the show is also up for six other Primetime Emmys, including outstanding comedy series.