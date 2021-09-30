‘Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Joins ‘Tom Jones’ Reimagining For Masterpiece

Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) has joined Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in the cast of Tom Jones, a miniseries reimagining of Henry Fielding’s classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, for PBS’ Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen (Poldark) and ITV.

First published in 1749, Tom Jones is the scandalous tale of a young man’s attempt to find a place in the world. It is widely regarded as a British classic and has been adapted previously, most notably in the 1963 feature film version starring Albert Finney as the titular character.

More from Deadline

Waddingham will play the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston.

She joins McLeod as the hero Tom, Wilde as the heroine Sophia Western and Pearl Mackie as Sophia’s trusted maid, Honour.

Cast also includes James Fleet, Alun Armstrong, Shirley Henderson, Tamzin Merchant, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Susannah Fielding, Daniel Rigby, James Wilbraham, Felicity Montagu, Janine Duvitski Dean Lennox Kelly and Lucy Fallon.

Written by Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair), Tom Jones is directed by Georgia Parris (Mari) and produced by Benjamin Greenacre. James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler executive produce for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Polly Hill for ITV. Tom Jones is a co-production between Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece.

Waddingham is coming off an Emmy win for supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Rebecca Welton in Apple’s hit series Ted Lasso. She also can be seen in Netflix’s Sex Education and she is in the voice cast of Dan Harmon’s upcoming animated series Krapopolis for Fox.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.