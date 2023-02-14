'Ted Lasso' Fans, The Season 3 Release Date Is Finally Here



We adore Ted Lasso, and the first two seasons of the show, which finds Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who moves overseas to coach a Premiere League soccer team, was a hit with critics and viewers alike. We truly can't get enough of Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), Roy Kent (Brent Goldstein), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and the rest of the AFC Richmond team (except Nate). Over the course of its short run, the Apple TV+ hit has been nominated for 40 Emmy Awards and won 11. So it would stand to reason that we'll be enjoying episodes of Ted Lasso for years to come...right?



But how much longer can this fish-out-of-water coach the Richmond team? The end of season 2 found Nate going full traitor to coach for Rupert's team, determined to take down Ted.

Will Ted Lasso Return for Season 3?

Get excited for more football! Ted Lasso will be back for a third season. AppleTV+ confirmed that the show will return on March 15. That gives us plenty of time to re-watch the first two seasons.

Beyond season 3, things get a little concerning. The show was always intended to end after the third season. Co-creator Bill Lawrence told Deadline that the storylines are mapped out through season 3: “This story [we’ve already mapped out], I know has a beginning, middle and an end, and will end the third year. I think there’s other stories to tell about Ted Lasso and the gang, and we’ll see. I think either way, it’ll be important to Jason and all of us to try and go out on a high note.”

Co-creator Brendan Hart, who plays Coach Beard, told EW: "I think we've always meant it to be three seasons. I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons. But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show."

If a fourth season isn't in the cards, we'd like to submit an official request for a Roy Kent spinoff.

Is There a Trailer for Ted Lasso Season 3?



So far, there's just a brief teaser, but we'll be watching it on repeat until an official trailer drops. The clip shows all of the characters writing the trademark "Believe" sign in their own handwriting and hanging them up in the locker room.

Will All of the Cast Members Appear in Season 3?

Colin Hutton

No specifics about season 3 are known yet, but the teaser seems to show the major characters all back in the Richmond locker room, so we're optimistic. But with the nature of sports, it wouldn't be surprising some of the players moved on to other teams.

