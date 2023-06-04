Ted Lasso Fans Praise Season 3 Finale Episode As The 'Perfect' Ending

Ted Lasso came to an end this week

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the final episode of Ted Lasso.

After a sensational three seasons and 40 Emmy Award nominations, Ted Lasso’s final episode landed on Apple TV+ this week.

The Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham-led comedy series first arrived in 2020 and followed American college football coach Ted, who is hired to train the AFC Richmond team with the secret intention that his inexperience will lead them to failure.

But the plan to bring Richmond to its knees is foiled by Ted’s optimistic leadership, which unexpectedly leads the team to success.

Its concluding chapter, titled So Long, Farewell, the club’s owner Rebecca (played by Hannah Waddingham) decides to keep the majority of Richmond, selling 49% of it to the fans, and Roy becomes the club’s new manager.

As for Ted (Jason Sudeikis), he moves back to his home country of America where he becomes the coach of his son’s soccer team.

The show also appeared to confirm some-what of a romance between Ted and Rebecca, although not explicitly.

In closing scenes, she attempts to convince Ted to ditch his plans to return home and to stay in Richmond, but he can’t be swayed.

Ted Lasso fans expressed their satisfaction after watching the last-ever episode, with many branding it the “perfect” send off.

Finale of #TedLasso was absolutely brilliant. Writing in this show is spectacular.



The amount of joy this show was radiating with is something I'll keep in my heart for a long time. pic.twitter.com/W1RNfVUWlr — Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) May 31, 2023

Ted Lasso came along at a time when we needed it most.



As the late great Jim Valvano said, we need to laugh, think & cry every day. The show did that in each episode.



The ending was perfect. Except for it being the end.



Believe. Always.



Barbecue Sauce.pic.twitter.com/UG71LM4MCx — Jack Benjamin (@JackBenjaminPxP) May 31, 2023

Watched the finale of ted lasso and I am in BITS. What a brilliant, beautiful show. Beautifully encapsulated what football means to us and our community. Jason Sudeikis- thanks so much for creating such incredible TV. 😭 ⚽️ ❤️ #TedLassoFinale#tedlasso@AFCRichmond forever 💗 — Emma McNicholas (@emmamcnicholas) May 31, 2023

The finale for Ted Lasso was perfect. Wrapped up every storyline so well. Got me emotional near the end with the goodbyes. The entire series had a lot of ups & some downs, but the messaging was always perfect every episode. Loved the entire series and I'm sad that it's over — Dan Colucci (@coluccid2) May 31, 2023

I’m a goddamn mess rn, can’t stop crying. What a beautifully sad but perfect finale. This show is truly something special and although it was with us only a short time, I’ll always be grateful I can revisit it. I’ll always believe in Believe. #TedLasso#TedLassoFinalepic.twitter.com/YtUTrxS0l0 — em - 89P13 💛 🔜 NYCC (@_EMMinem) June 1, 2023

It seems as though fans have kissed goodbye to Ted Lasso for good though, with Jason appearing to shoot down the idea of reprising the show in the future.

This story is done,” he insisted during an appearance on the Fly on the Wall podcast this week.

“It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.”

Speaking to Deadline in March, he also said: “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being season 3—it’s flattering.

“Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’

“But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV+.

