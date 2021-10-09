Ted Lasso EP Confirms 2 Returns: 'Both Will Have Significant Roles' in Season 3

A pair of fan-favorite Ted Lasso characters will indeed return for Season 3, despite their presumed exits in Friday’s finale.

In an interview with our sister site Deadline, executive producer Bill Lawrence confirmed that both series regular Sarah Niles (who was first introduced in the Season 2 premiere as team psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone) and recurring guest star James Lance (who in Seasons 1 and 2 played The Independent‘s sports columnist Trent Crimm) will factor heavily into the next 12 episodes.

“I can tell you both of them have significant roles next year,” he said.

Season 2’s penultimate episode marked Sharon’s departure from AFC Richmond. Ted and Sharon headed out for last-day drinks at the Crown & Anchor, where Ted one-upped Sharon’s previous attempt at an Irish goodbye. Sharon, however, was still in touch with Ted in the following episode. The opening scene featured a voicemail she had left for the club’s coach after Trent’s exposé was published online.

The finale also revealed that Trent is no longer employed as a journalist. He ratted himself out for revealing a source and got sacked by The Independent. (Click here for a complete recap of Season 2, Episode 12.)

Ted Lasso Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger: After lashing out at Ted, Nick Mohammed’s Nate resigned as Richmond’s assistant coach and took a new job as head coach of Rupert’s newly acquired West Ham United. TVLine spoke with Mohammed about Nate’s Season 2 transformation, which you can read about here.

During his chat with Deadline, Lawrence also projected that Ted Lasso Season 3 will premiere in August 2022, which is in line with the releases of Season 1 (which bowed Aug. 14, 2020) and Season 2 (which premiered July 23 of this year, in tandem with the Tokyo Olympics).

