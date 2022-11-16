Ted Lasso the dog? Here are some of the most popular and unique dog names of 2022

Who's the top dog? Move over, Fauci, Covid, Google and Zoom.

The public desire to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic was reflected in how some dog owners stuck with reliable names for their new pets in 2022 – or took inspiration from pop culture and other current events to christen them.

For male dogs, Max remained the most popular name given, while Luna emerged as a new favorite choice for female dogs, according to pet care company Rover's 2022 Top Dog Names list.

Some of the new and unique names on the list this year: Ted Lasso, Grandpa Max, Lamp, Math, Subpoena, Fudgie the Whale, Squidqard and Uh Oh, Doomsday.

After two years of gaining popularity, the dog name Covid is trending down – 85% from last year, Rover said – with Rona and Fauci also down 27% and 55%. The only COVID-inspired name that’s up is Pfizer, up 185% from last year.

Most common male dog names

Max has stayed consistent as the top male dog name since 2012, when Rover first started tracking the most popular names in its database of millions of pets.

Max Charlie Cooper Milo Buddy Rocky Bear Teddy Duke Leo

Most-common female dog names

After 10 years, Luna surpassed the name Bella, the most popular female dog name since 2012. In 2013, Luna ranked 20th, according to Rover. By 2018, Luna climbed its way to second, and finally nabbed first this year.

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Lily Zoe Lola Sadie Bailey Stella

Top trending dog names

The top trending dog name of 2022 is Fezco, inspired from the hit show "Euphoria," which went up 2,385% this year, according to Rover. Other names from "Euphoria" gaining popularity include Fez (+63%) Rue (+35%) and Faye (+24%).

Fezco Cassini Mossberg Mirabel Kyna Mommy Monka Tohru Frederico Beige

Top food-themed dog names

Hotpot Sashimi Pastrami Yerba

New to the list:

Doritos

Cheddar Cheese

Cheeto Puff

Gazpacho

Stroopwafel

Taco Bella

Spicy Nugget

Mcriblet

McGriddle

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

