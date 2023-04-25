Ted Lasso to take a break after season 3 amid finale speculation

Apple TV+/Colin Hutton

Ted Lasso is set to take a break following its third season – but could there be more from Jason Sudeikis' titular hero in the future?

The third instalment was rumoured to be the last in the Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama, starring Sudekis as an impossibly peppy American football coach who becomes a Premier League manager.

While it isn't clear at present if Ted Lasso season four is a real possibility, the show's star and co-creator Brendan Hunt spoke exclusively with Digital Spy, confirming that a much-needed break is on cast and crew's calendars whatever happens next.

"Well, that remains to be seen," Hunt said, when asked whether season three is the end of Ted and AFC Richmond's story.

"But we definitely saw it as a three-part story and this will be the end of that story. And we treated it as such."

But Hunt, who plays Ted's assistant and pal Coach Beard, said that envisioning a three-season arc doesn't "necessarily" mean Ted Lasso is ending for good.

"Does that mean it's the end of the series? Not necessarily," he said.

"But at the very least after season three, we're going to take a break, get away from each other's pretty faces for a while, of which we are so tired.

"And then after that, everything's on the table."

It doesn't sound like the door is completely shut on a new instalment – but only time will tell whether Ted and his AFC Richmond boys will be officially back on the pitch for one more game.

Ted Lasso season 3 streams on Apple TV+, with new episodes every Wednesday.





