Ted Cruz's Own Words About Jan. 6 Come Back To Haunt Him In Damning Supercut

The ridiculing of Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) groveling apology to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for calling the U.S. Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack” continued on Thursday.

Cruz may have tried to pass off his criticism of the Donald Trump-incited rioters as “sloppy” and “dumb” to Carlson.

But as progressive PAC MeidasTouch showed in the supercut below, it wasn’t the first time Cruz has described the insurrectionists as terrorists:

The PAC also released this video ― titled “Ted Cruz Is Pathetic” ― with an equally blunt reminder of his past comments:

CNN’s Anderson Cooper, meanwhile, was one of the numerous news anchors who mocked Cruz for debasing himself in front of Carlson, saying he had “the spine of a cantaloupe.”

"A former presidential candidate... groveling at the feet of Tucker Carlson... quite a comedown after groveling at the feet of the actual President."



On Sen. Ted Cruz kowtowing to a Fox News host, in the process diluting his own influence, @andersoncooper is #KeepingThemHonest. pic.twitter.com/ZLEftpnf1R — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 8, 2022

MSNBC’s Joy Reid likened Cruz to “Game of Thrones” character Reek:

Ari Melber, host of “The Beat” on MSNBC, called it a “very sad interview” and “a new low” for the Texas Republican.

And Chris Hayes, also of MSNBC, explained how Cruz has a “well-established and well-documented thing for self-humiliation.”

Ted Cruz has a "well-established and well-documented thing for self-humiliation. And I don’t want to kink-shame here,” says @chrislhayes



So it wasn't surprising when Cruz went on Tucker Carlson's show to "grovel, to apologize in a mealy-mouthed fashion and get walloped.” pic.twitter.com/YFWqG3PrJf — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 8, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...