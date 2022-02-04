Ted Cruz Tries to Poke Fun at Himself and at Past Scandal with Cancún Inflation Joke

Virginia Chamlee
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz

Jonathan Newton-Pool/Getty Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz is poking fun (or at least trying to) at his ill-fated trip to Cancún, Mexico, last year — joking in a recent social media post about rising flight costs as he took a jab at inflation under President Joe Biden.

Some commenters, however, wondered about Cruz's comic timing considering his state is again facing a winter storm similar to the one that hit when he caught a flight to Mexico last year.

In a Wednesday tweet on his personal account, the 51-year-old lawmaker wrote that "inflation is out of control," adding that the cost of gas, food and lumber were all up — "and tickets to Cancun are up 32%!"

The tweet is a reference to the Republican's trip to Cancún in February 2021 — which came as millions in his state remained without power and water due to a winter storm that damaged the power grid.

As some social media users pointed out, Cruz's new post also comes at a time when a new winter storm is bearing down on Texas, again threatening the state's power grid.

RELATED: Ted Cruz Now Admits He Had Planned to Stay in Cancún Through the Weekend: 'It Was Obviously a Mistake'

Cruz's 2021 Cancún trip — which also went against travel guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic — prompted widespread blowback. Cruz had just days earlier urged Texans to "just stay home and hug your kids" amid the crisis.

While the senator's initial statements seemed to suggest that the international trip had been pre-planned, texts obtained by the The New York Times showed that it was hastily put together after two days without power because of the storm ravaging Texas at the time.

According to the Times, Cruz's wife texted friends and neighbors asking if they wanted to join the family on a quick trip to Cancún to get out of the "FREEZING" house.

RELATED: Ted Cruz Really Did Fly to Cancún amid Deadly Texas Winter Storm

"Anyone can or want to leave for the week?" Cruz's wife wrote, according to the Times. "We may go to Cancún," she wrote, later adding, "seriously."

No one on the text thread opted to join, the Times reported.

"Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf — look, it was obviously a mistake," Cruz said afterward, once he arrived home to find protesters outside his house. "In hindsight, I wouldn't've done it."

"I started having second thoughts almost the moment I sat down on the plane because on the one hand, all of us who are parents have a responsibility to take care of our kids, take care of our family. That's something Texans have been doing across the state," Cruz said then.

"But I also have a responsibility that I take very seriously for the state of Texas and frankly, leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn't feel right," he said, "and so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight I could take."

