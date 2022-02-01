Ted Cruz Says Nominating Black Woman To Supreme Court Is 'Actually An Insult To Black Women'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) drew anger on Monday as he joined the chorus of criticism from conservatives over President Joe Biden’s vow to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

“The fact that he’s willing to make a promise at the outset, that it must be a Black woman, I gotta say that’s offensive,” the Donald Trump apologist said on his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

Cruz described Biden’s promise following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer as “actually an insult to Black women,” suggesting the president was “not even pretending” to say his nominee would be the most qualified. “He’s saying, ‘If you’re a white guy, tough luck. If you’re a white woman, tough luck. You don’t qualify,’” Cruz added.

Cruz’s comments went viral on Twitter for the wrong reasons.

“The only thing insulting to this Black woman is Ted Cruz thinking he speaks for us,” Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.) responded.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) accused Senate Republicans of “disgracing themselves” with the attacks on the “important milestone in American history.”

This nation has been built on the strength and fortitude of Black women.



We are everything from caregivers to CEOs and soon, a Supreme Court Justice.



The only thing insulting to this Black woman is Ted Cruz thinking he speaks for us. https://t.co/gSMr62gAkY — Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (@RepStricklandWA) January 31, 2022

Of the 115 people previously confirmed to serve as justices on the United States Supreme Court, 112 were white and 110 were men.



Not one was a Black woman.



Senate Republicans could celebrate this important milestone in American history; instead they're disgracing themselves. https://t.co/tjRHKOxnfF — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) January 31, 2022

For historical reference-



Ronald Reagan made a campaign promise to nominate a woman Supreme Court Justice- Sandra Day O’Connor



Justice Antonin Scolia was nominated to the court partly because he was Italian American.



Donald Trump pledged to pick a woman- Amy Coney Barrett. https://t.co/Aaqt0bS5To — Darryl Forges (@Darryl_Forges) January 31, 2022

They’ll have no say over the nominee or confirmation, so the only reason it’s worth posting what these racist dipshits say is to get them on the record as racist dipshits. https://t.co/OReyGiTY4s — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) January 31, 2022

One black woman would be 0.82% of the Supreme Court justices that we have had in our history.



But the bigger fallacy is the common conservative trope that representation is not just a zero-sum game, it’s “reverse discrimination”—that giving others a voice silences the majority. https://t.co/ZgIW6XBuvw — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) January 31, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

