Ted Cruz’s Tweet About Russia Army Makes 'EmasculaTED' Trend
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made a lot of Twitter users fighting mad when he suggested that the Russian army was better prepared than America’s “woke emasculated military.”
The smarmy Texas senator made the comments while retweeting a video that contrasted a Russian recruiting video of men working out with a U.S. recruiting video from a female soldier who credited her desire to serve her country to her two moms.
Holy crap.
Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.... https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021
However, many Twitter users felt Cruz was the wrong person to be talking about emasculation, considering the way he supported former President Donald Trump even after Trump attacked the looks of Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz, and falsely suggested the senator’s father helped assassinate John F. Kennedy.
A sampling of the snarkier comments:
Lots of people rightly dunking on this awful take. Just want to point out that a sitting senator is crapping on an active duty service member.
And doing it by saying she makes us weaker than Russia—which is demonstrably untrue. https://t.co/6RaBN8YAQS
— Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) May 20, 2021
US Senator prefers Russian military over ours https://t.co/6QunAZplpT
— Maximilian Uriarte (@TLCplMax) May 20, 2021
Ted, you called Trump a 'pathological liar, ' 'utterly amoral' & 'a sniveling coward' before you emasculated yourself to please him. https://t.co/3SAxpAKCBM
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 20, 2021
Fun fact: Ted Cruz’s full first name is Emasculated.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 20, 2021
Also, I'm not sure you want to be calling the military "emasculated" after you rolled over for the man who mocked you as Lyin' Ted, called your wife ugly, and said your father killed JFK.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 20, 2021
The fella who spent four years kissing another man’s ass after that man called his wife ugly wants to talk about masculinity. That’s rich. https://t.co/UI86zn9aUE
— Dylan (@dyllyp) May 20, 2021
A sitting Senator shares a propaganda video from an adversary AND degrades the US military all before 5pm. https://t.co/3UmfAgmZym
— Mac Brandt (@MacBrandt) May 20, 2021
If the US military responds by mocking Ted Cruz's wife and father he will finally have respect for them. Might even lick their boots. https://t.co/K6zcmMjfEc
— Wajahat "Not Fasting" Ali (@WajahatAli) May 20, 2021
Ted Cruz is worried about someone else being emasculated.
That's like Colonel Sanders worried that someone is eating too much chicken. pic.twitter.com/6bV8VhBzdG
— JRehling (@JRehling) May 20, 2021
when you simply can’t get enough propaganda in your own country that you start praising Russian propaganda https://t.co/TEP3PnrS8B
— Brett _______ (@BrettRedacted) May 20, 2021
Last I checked Republican lawmakers who came within minutes of death or harm from a pack of crazed Trump insurrectionists, and now are afraid to stand up to the guy who provoked it even though he is no longer in office, might be a better description of being emasculated.
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 20, 2021
Remind me again when you served in the military?
Never? Oh. Well then, from this Navy veteran to her derelict senator: Golf Tango Foxtrot Oscar Hotel, Alpha Sierra Sierra Hotel Alpha Tango. https://t.co/Tpq4waXVPC
— Elisa Cardnell (@ElisaCardnell) May 20, 2021
