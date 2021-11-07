Ted Cruz And Other Right-Wingers Squawk After Big Bird Gets Vaccinated

Sesame Street’s Big Bird character decided to get vaccinated to protect himself from COVID-19 — and it caused a massive flap among vaccine skeptics like Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz said the whole scene was government “propaganda” — a pretty big word for Sesame Street!

One-time head of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub reminded Cruz on Twitter: “You are vaccinated.”

Not a peep from Cruz about that.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

It all started when Big Bird, who according to Sesame Street lore is eternally six years old, tweeted on Saturday about going under the needle now that kids can get vaccinated. He said his “wing is feeling a little sore.” But “it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” he added.

The Sesame Street star said he was surprised to learn that he has been “getting vaccines since I was a little bird” — kind of like American kids!

Right-wingers offered up some cuckoo responses, like Fox News’ Lisa Boothe’s claim that kids aren’t at risk from COVID-19.

Brainwashing children who are not at risk from COVID. Twisted. https://t.co/KPjdHJjpUy — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 6, 2021

This kind of propaganda is actually evil.



Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment.



Do Not Comply! https://t.co/cnS1GAqowi — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 6, 2021

We are finished. We live in an insane society now. I don’t see how we come back from this unscathed. https://t.co/N6VzFBPnM6 — BigDogDad 🇺🇸 (@BigDogDad2) November 6, 2021

This is such a f*cking lie. Big Bird is just a costume, it wouldnt need a vaccine. This account is fake https://t.co/dLEu2BtyXu — Otter (@SniffinGlue22) November 6, 2021

Fuck you government funded big bird https://t.co/oX2rO28MYM — TheM0dAlice (@TheM0dalice) November 6, 2021

Big Bird has been active in child immunization campaigns stretching back to the 1970s and frequently advocates for healthy choices through his performance on Sesame Street. Clearly, he ruffled some feathers.

Big Bird has supported public health since the 1970’s, bird brain. pic.twitter.com/nTkUH4mTt7 — JJDiane ❤️🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@JJDianeM) November 7, 2021

BigBird’s been getting vaccinated since 1972, but you’re just now squalling about it.

You might learn quicker if you had been watching regularly. https://t.co/SyeJVQhJSV — KellieMc (@SaidItOwnIt) November 7, 2021

Look at what else they’re indoctrinating our kids with!



- Look both ways before you cross the street

- Eat your vegetables

- Yellow and blue make green

- Wash your hands after you use the toilet



What’s happening to my country? 😢 — upworthy link (@theneedledrop) November 7, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.