Ted Cruz Misses Flight at Montana Airport, Security Called After He Gets Unruly: Reports

Dan Heching
·2 min read
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty

Ted Cruz reportedly had a run-in with airline staff at a Montana airport over the weekend, resulting in security being called.

A Reddit video shows the Texas senator, 51, standing masked at a check-in counter at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Sunday, speaking with personnel.

He is seen shaking his head and shrugging his shoulders in front of two staff members.

RELATED: Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Other Vets Fire Back at Ted Cruz for Calling U.S. Army 'Emasculated'

The clip then cuts to a slightly different angle, presumably some time later, in which a security officer is seen speaking with the Republican politician from a distance.

As seen in the comments from the Reddit user who claims to have recorded the exchange, Cruz apparently said something along the lines of, "Don't you know who I am?"

He also reportedly "demanded to speak to a manager about a dozen times."

RELATED VIDEO: Daisy Ridley Says She Got Praise for Clapping Back at Ted Cruz Over Star Wars Insult

In an updated comment hours after posting, the Reddit user wrote that the politician made "thinly veiled threats towards the employment of the people involved. Demanding their names and threatening to call corporate."

Cruz was due back in Washington, D.C. for confirmation hearings for new Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, The Independent reports.

PEOPLE has reached out to both representatives for Mr. Cruz as well as Bozeman airport administration for comment, and is awaiting a response.

RELATED: CNN Swipes at Ted Cruz for 'Running Off to Cancún' After He Mocks Network's Afghanistan Reporting

"One of our Public Safety Officers (PSO) was in the ticket lobby and was asked to assist with a frustrated passenger at the United ticket counter (which is not unusual)," Scott Humphrey, a deputy director of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, told the Daily Mail.

"The passenger had missed the check-in window for his flight and re-booking options were limited out of Bozeman due to spring break," Humphrey continued.

"Once travel options were explained to the passenger, he was rebooked and departed Bozeman later that evening," he added. "Our PSO didn't realize he was dealing with Senator Cruz until after the fact."

