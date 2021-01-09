Texas newspapers call for resignation of state’s senator Ted Cruz after Capitol riots

Danielle Zoellner
·4 min read
&lt;p&gt;Texas Senator Ted Cruz faces calls to resign following his involvement in challenging the Electoral College vote certification&lt;/p&gt; ((Reuters))

Texas Senator Ted Cruz faces calls to resign following his involvement in challenging the Electoral College vote certification

((Reuters))

One of Texas’s leading newspapers has called for the resignation of Senator Ted Cruz following his involvement in challenging the certification of the 2020 election results.

The Houston Chronicle’s editorial board published a scathing piece on Friday, blaming the firebrand Texas senator for his role in encouraging the pro-Trump riots that took place at the US Capitol on 6 January.

“Cruz had helped spin that web of deception and now he was feigning concern that millions of Americans had gotten caught up in it,” the editorial read.

Mr Cruz was one of dozens of Republican lawmakers who objected to the certification of the Electoral College votes from particular states won by president-elect Joe Biden.

The Texas senator joined Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and John Kennedy of Louisiana in an attempt to throw out the election results in Arizona. Mr Cruz also joined with six other senators to try to overturn the Pennsylvania results.

While senators and representatives were debating the objections on Wednesday, proceedings were interrupted when the Capitol building was breached by a mob of Trump supporters who had gathered at a “stop the steal” rally over the election results in DC.

Following the riot, Mr Cruz tweeted that “yesterday's terrorist attack was a horrific assault on our democracy. Every terrorist needs to be fully prosecuted.” He also told Fox News that there would be a peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

But Mr Cruz has faced blame for his involvement in firing up the rioters and making people believe Congress would have the power to change the presidential election results.

“Those terrorists wouldn’t have been at the Capitol if you hadn’t staged this absurd challenge,” the Chronicle’s editorial read.

“We’re done with drama, opportunism, cynical scheming that has now cost American lives,” it continued. “Resign and deliver Texas from the shame of calling you our senator.”

The San Antonio Express-News, another local newspaper in Texas, has also called for the removal of Mr Cruz from office. “If we seek a turning point in support of democracy, then those who have damaged it must be sanctioned and repudiated,” the editorial board writes.

The newspaper was seeking the expulsion of Mr Cruz from his position in the Senate.

Mr Cruz was not the only senator facing calls to resign following the riots. Mr Hawley, the Republican freshman senator from Missouri, has also come under scrutiny. He was the first senator to announce the plan to publicly challenge the Electoral College certification.

After the riots, Congress returned to the Capitol to finish certifying the election results. Some senators and House members who had vowed to object to the certification changed their minds following the day’s violence. But Mr Hawley went ahead with his objections.

Mr Hawley claimed that it was imperative of Congress to have the debate and raise concerns about the election, despite providing little to no proof that would overturn any state results.

Missouri’s Kansas City Star, Mr Hawley’s home-state newspaper, issued a damning editorial that placed the failed insurrection on his shoulders, writing that he "has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt.”

“No one other than President Donald Trump himself is more responsible,” the editorial continued.

Five people died in the riots, including a Capitol Police officer who was struck on the head by a fire extinguisher. A female rioter was fatally shot by an officer.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have also criticised Mr Hawley and Mr Cruz for their involvement in the riots. Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse called Mr Hawley's challenge to the certification “really dumbass.”

Mr Hawley’s mentor, former Republican Senator John Danforth, even distanced himself following the riots. "Supporting Josh and trying so hard to get him elected to the Senate was the worst mistake I ever made in my life," Mr Danforth told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley will not face re-election until 2024.

Read More

Calls mount for Cruz and Hawley to step down: ‘Broken their oath’

AOC calls for Cruz and Hawley to resign

Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley after siege

Latest Stories

  • Raptors won't have fans at Amalie Arena due to rising cases in Florida

    The Toronto Raptors won't have fans at home games at Tampa's Amalie Arena for now.

  • Report: Tom Brady plans to play in 2021, thinks second season with Bucs will be better

    Tom Brady led the Bucs to the playoffs in his first year with the team.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Colts-Bills preview, schedule, how to watch

    The new-look Buffalo Bills are looking to win their first playoff game in over two decades, but the Indianapolis Colts are a tough out for anyone.

  • 10 things: Raptors storm back in Sacramento as Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam shine

    The Toronto Raptors battled back from an early deficit for a feel-good win over the Sacramento Kings.

  • Stephen Curry goes off as Clippers blow 22-point second-half lead

    The Warriors remain undefeated when Curry scores at least 30 points this season.

  • Rangers' Tony DeAngelo throws tantrum after Twitter bans Donald Trump

    Tony DeAngelo threw a fit after Twitter banned Donald Trump from the platform.

  • LaMelo Ball finishes just short of triple-double in first game vs. brother Lonzo

    Younger brother beat older, and nearly made some history in the process.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Rams-Seahawks preview, schedule, how to watch

    Jared Goff and the Rams are back in the playoffs against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, in what could be the game of the wild-card round.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Buccaneers-Washington preview, schedule, how to watch

    It's a classic tale of youth vs. experience, as Washington's Chase Young looks to shut down Tom Brady and the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Podcast: What will define the NHL's North Division & why the Maple Leafs are favourites

    Sportsnet's Chris Johnston stops by to get excited about the NHL's North Division and dish on the Maple Leafs.

  • Halland, Sancho star as Dortmund denies Leipzig top spot

    BERLIN — Erling Haaland scored twice for Borussia Dortmund to deny Leipzig top spot in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win in Saxony on Saturday.Leipzig was hoping to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach the day before but it remained a point behind the league leader after slumping to its first home defeat of the season.Neither side impressed in a cagey first half before Dortmund seized the initiative in the second.Jadon Sancho followed up his first league goal of the season against Wolfsburg last weekend with the opener in the 55th minute. Marco Reus set up Sancho with his heel and the England forward fired inside the left post.Haaland struck the crossbar and Dani Olmo responded by hitting the post for Leipzig.Haaland went one better in the 71st when Sancho set him up to score with a header after some fine team interplay from Dortmund. Then Reus sent the Norwegian through to round goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and seal the win in the 84th.Substitute Alexander Sörloth’s 89th-minute strike was too little, too late for Leipzig.Dortmund climbed to fourth, three points behind Leipzig, after its third win in four games with new coach Edin Terzic.SCHALKE HOPPE TRICKAmerican forward Matthew Hoppe scored a hat trick in Schalke’s first victory for almost a year, helping his club avoid matching Tasmania Berlin’s old Bundesliga record for consecutive winless games.Schalke’s 4-0 win over visiting Hoffenheim ended the Gelsenkirchen-based club’s 30-game wait since its last league win on Jan. 17, 2019.Tasmania had gone 31 straight games without a win during the 1965-66 season.The 19-year-old Hoppe hadn’t scored before for Schalke, but he opened his account with a brilliant chip over Oliver Baumann in the 42nd minute, then rounded the Hoffenheim goalkeeper in the 57th, and completed a game to remember with his third goal in the 63rd. All three were set up by Amine Harit, who rounded off the scoring in the 80th.The goals will have been greeted with relief in the Berlin borough of Neukölln, where Tasmania fans and officials had been hoping for a Schalke win to ensure their own club’s notoriety remained intact.“Without this negative record, nobody in Germany or Europe would speak about Tasmania Berlin,” club chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins during the week.Schalke remains bottom of the league with seven points from 15 games after its first victory.Bo Svensson’s debut as Mainz coach ended in a 2-0 defeat to visiting Eintracht Frankfurt, Freiburg routed relegation-threatened Cologne 5-0 at home, Bayer Leverkusen drew at home with Werder Bremen 1-1, and Union Berlin and Wolfsburg drew 2-2.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • The Latest: Bills lead Colts 14-10 at half in wild card game

    The Latest on wild-card Saturday in the NFL playoffs (all times EST):2:40 p.m.It’s halftime at the first playoff game in Buffalo in 25 years and the Bills are ahead 14-10 at the break.QB Josh Allen scored on a 5-yard keeper with 14 seconds left in the first half to put Buffalo ahead.Allen is the fifth player since 1940 to have a TD pass, TD run and TD catch in his playoff career. He joins Nick Foles, Kordell Stewart, Freeman McNeil and Julian Edelman in that exclusive club.Allen caught a touchdown pass from John Brown in 22-19 overtime loss to Houston in last year’s playoffs.Allen’s TD run capped a 96-yard drive. The Bills have had poor starting position all afternoon, starting drives at their own 3, 15, 11, 6 and 4.The Bills have never lost a playoff game in which they were leading at halftime.___2:05 p.m.Indianapolis has taken a 10-7 lead over Buffalo early in the second quarter.Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor scored from a yard out for the Colts’ first touchdown after two punts and a field goal on their first three drives.Taylor has rushed 12 times for 45 yards.This is Buffalo’s first home playoff game since 1996.Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is making his seventh playoff appearance but just his second in the last seven seasons.___1:45 p.m.Josh Allen’s 3-yard touchdown toss to tight end Dawson Knox has given the Bills a 7-3 lead after the first quarter of the first playoff game at Buffalo since 1996.Allen’s touchdown throw capped an 85-yard drive after Rodrigo Blakenship put the Colts ahead 3-0 with a 30-yard field goal.The Colts were the best in the AFC during the regular season with 66 points on opening drives, second only to Green Bay in the NFL.But they stalled at the Buffalo 39 and punted on their first possession Saturday.___12:55 p.m.The post-season kicks off Saturday on the heels of the highest-scoring regular season in NFL history.The 2020 season was packed with more points (12,692) and touchdowns (1,473) than any of the league’s previous 100 years.A record five teams averaged at least 30 points per game, led by the Green Bay Packers at 31.8, just ahead of the Buffalo Bills at 31.3.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers averaged 30.8 points, the Tennessee Titans 30.7 points and the New Orleans Saints 30.1.Four of those teams play on what the NFL is calling “Super Wild Card Weekend” with Green Bay earning the NFC’s first-round bye.Each of the last four Super Bowls have featured teams that both ranked in the top-5 in scoring during the regular season.___12:45 p.m.The NFL’s expanded wild card weekend kicks off with the Buffalo Bills hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1996.The Indianapolis Colts visit Buffalo in the first of three games Saturday. The Bills earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC’s seven-team playoff field behind Kansas City.That game will be followed by two NFC games: the Rams visit Seattle and Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Washington.Brady is making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance and the Buccaneers are making their first post-season appearance since 2007.Washington won the middling NFC East despite a 7-9 record to earn a home wild card game. The Buccaneers are 11-5.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Pitch perfect: Adele-singing 6th-tier team wins in FA Cup

    Straining to reach the high notes of an Adele ballad, Chorley's footballers have become the part-timers heard around the world as an incredible run in the FA Cup continues.In a knockout competition — the oldest in world football — that began with 368 teams, Chorley of the sixth division is among the last 32 standing.Once second-tier side Derby was beaten 2-0 on Saturday it was the time for vocal chords to be stretched with the latest rendition of “Someone Like You." Chorley's version was quickly posted on social media, just like after beating professional clubs in the previous two rounds, and viewed by millions again.Pitch perfect from the field to the dressing room.The 138-year-old club from a small northwest England town is into the fourth round for the first time.“For a team who were bottom of National League North after four games with zero points, to get to round four is unbelievable,” Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio said. “Chorley is on the map now and for us it’s a boost. We’re in the limelight."Cashing in, too, from the broadcasters and prize money, just as no fans are allowed into sports venues due to the pandemic.“We’ve made around 250,000 pounds ($340,000) before today, goodness knows what it’ll be now,” Vermiglio said. "It’ll certainly be 300,000 pounds or 400,000 pounds. We could possibly get to 500,000 pounds now. And for a club like us, not only does it save us, it enables us to grow.”Derby was without its first-team players and interim manager Wayne Rooney due to COVID-19 cases, forcing the second-division club to play a side with an average age of 19 and without any first-team experience. But they area still full-time players, largely as part of the academy.It wasn’t just the pandemic that threatened the match going ahead. Sub-zero temperatures in Chorley over the past week forced the team to rent covers to try to prevent their surface from freezing. Their groundsman even camped at the ground in a tent to try to keep the pitch heated overnight.It thawed out and the goals came from Connor Hall in the 10th minute and Mike Calveley in the 84th.“Any Premier League team away really,” Hall said when asked who Chorley hopes to face next.Vermiglio, a headteacher in his day job, had to prepare for his biggest game in management while dealing with his school suddenly being closed after England was placed into a new lockdown this week.“We can all enjoy and savour this moment,” he said.WEST BROM OUSTEDAfter four games in charge of West Bromwich Albion, Sam Allardyce is still without a win after the Premier League struggler was knocked out of the cup by a third division club that fired him 25 years ago.Blackpool held West Brom to 2-2 through 90 minutes and survived extra time before winning a penalty shootout 3-2.WILDER’S RELIEFChris Wilder finally reached a century of wins as Sheffield United manager. He’d been waiting six months. But after the 3-2 victory over third-tier side Bristol Rovers it’s back to trying to stay in the Premier League for the last-placed team without a win this season. The Blades were twice pegged back after going in front before Jayden Bogle struck a second-half winner.SQUEEZING THROUGHEverton managed to eliminate Rotherham of the second division only in extra time, with Abdoulaye Doucouré sealing a 2-1 win. American defender Matt Olosunde cancelled out Cenk Tonsun’s opener for Carlo Ancelotti’s Premier League side.Fulham was also forced into extra time by west London rival Queens Park Rangers before Bobby Decordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano scored to send the Premier League strugglers through with a 2-0 win.Burnley faced elimination against MK Dons until Matej Vydra's stoppage time winner, but then beat the third-tier side 4-3 on penalties.LEICESTER ROUTJames Justin, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes scored for Leicester to beat Stoke 4-0.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Ilicic masterclass inspires Atalanta to 4-1 win at Benevento

    Josip Ilicic appears to be back to his best after inspiring Atalanta to a 4-1 win at Benevento in Serie A on Saturday.Ilicic scored Atalanta’s opener, hit the post and had a hand in another two goals -- for Rafael Tolói and Duván Zapata -- after Marco Sau’s equalizer. Luis Muriel netted a spectacular fourth for Atalanta.Personal problems caused Ilicic to miss several months last year.Atalanta moved into fourth spot. It is six points behind league leader AC Milan, which hosts relegation-threatened Torino later. Genoa was also playing against Bologna later.Benevento remained 10th.Atalanta has made a great start to 2021, having scored eight goals in its two matches and conceded just one.Ilicic put on a masterclass at Benevento and he set up a couple of chances before opening the scoring in the 30th minute. The Slovenia midfielder gathered the ball on the right and cut inside, dribbling past three defenders before firing into the bottom near corner.Atalanta was dominating and Ilicic almost doubled his tally shortly before halftime but he sent a free kick crashing off the left post.Benevento levelled five minutes after the break as halftime substitute Christian Pastina, who was making his Serie A debut, lifted a ball over the top for Sau to slide in at the back post.Atalanta all but secured the win with two quickfire goals provided by Ilicic. In the 69th, Ilicic burst into the box following a quick one-two and although his effort was parried by Lorenzo Montipò, Tolói turned in the rebound. Two minutes later, a counterattack down the right saw Ilicic cross in for Zapata to volley into the bottom left corner.Muriel was sent on shortly after and he curled a fantastic strike into the top right corner four minutes from time for his sixth goal in five matches.BALLARDINI BESTS BOLOGNAGenoa moved out of the relegation zone after beating Bologna 2-0.Bologna dominated possession but struggled to create anything of note. Genoa midfielder Miha Zajc and Mattia Destro scored.Genoa moved two points above 18th-placed Torino. New coach Davide Ballardini has won two of his four matches in charge since replacing Rolando Maran last month.___More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press

  • Did the Colts' Frank Reich make the right call to go for it on fourth-and-goal?

    Frank Reich's aggressive nature cost the Colts some points.

  • Virus, injuries leave 76ers set to play with 7 players

    PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play Saturday without All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and will have the NBA minimum eight players active as the team deals with injuries and COVID-19 concerns.Sixers guard Seth Curry learned of a positive COVID-19 test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn, forcing the team to spend an extra day in New York for additional testing.Coach Doc Rivers said before the game against Denver the Sixers will have seven players available and that injured forward Mike Scott will be active but not play.Rivers expressed concern the Sixers were even playing a game so short-handed and he worried about "our players' health on the floor.”The players available are: Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Tyrese Maxey, Tony Bradley, Isaiah Joe, Dakota Mathias and Paul Reed.Embiid, Simmons, Curry and Tobias Harris are the missing starters in the lineup. Rivers said Simmons has a left knee injury and Embiid is nursing a sore back.“Ben in the Brooklyn game had some knee stiffness,” Rivers said. “So we almost probably knew after the game that he wouldn’t play tonight. And then Joel started complaining about his back, that started yesterday. And we didn’t know if he was playing or not but honestly, with the minutes we would have to ask, it would be insane to play him tonight.”Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he needs to make sure his team would not "relax” against an opponent without its best players.The Associated Press

  • Jets interview Panthers OC Joe Brady for head coaching job

    NEW YORK — The New York Jets interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady on Saturday for their head coaching vacancy.Brady is the fourth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets, who fired Adam Gase last Sunday after two seasons. New York also interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday and San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh on Friday.The Jets are also expected to speak to Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus in the next few days as the team's list of candidates grows.The 31-year-old Brady completed his first season as the Panthers' offensive co-ordinator under Matt Rhule. Carolina ranked 21st overall and 24th in scoring, but had star running back Christian McCaffrey for only three games because of injuries. The Panthers still had four players — running back Mike Davis and wide receivers D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel — have at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage, becoming only the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to accomplish that feat.Brady has been a popular candidate this off-season, having also interviewed with Atlanta, Houston and the Los Angeles Chargers for their coaching vacancies.Brady began his coaching career as the linebackers coach at William & Mary, his alma mater, in 2013 before going to Penn State in 2015 to serve as a graduate assistant. He got his first NFL job in 2017 as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton in New Orleans.Brady was hired by LSU in 2019 as the passing game co-ordinator and wide receivers coach, helping lead the undefeated Tigers to the national championship. He worked closely with quarterback Joe Burrow, who was the Heisman Award winner and taken No. 1 overall by Cincinnati in the NFL draft last year, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who set a rookie record this season with 1,400 yards receiving on 88 catches for Minnesota.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • Doc Rivers says 76ers only have 7 players available Saturday: 'I don't think we should [play]'

    Doc Rivers said he might have to play Dwight Howard at point guard.

  • Josh Allen's improvised first TD showed why he's nearly unstoppable by the goal line

    There wasn't anything the Colts defense could have done.

  • Devils goalie Corey Crawford retires on eve of NHL season

    NEWARK, N.J. — Corey Crawford, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups, has retired less than three months after signing with the New Jersey Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season. The 36-year-old goalie made the announcement Saturday after a week of speculation about his future. He did not practice this week. Devils coach Lindy Ruff said the decision was for personal reasons. “I have been fortunate to have had a long career playing professional hockey for a living,” Crawford said in a statement. “I wanted to continue my career, but believe I’ve given all I can to the game of hockey, and I have decided that it is time to retire.” Crawford said playing in the NHL was a childhood dream and he was proud to have been a part of winning two Stanley Cups. He played for 10 NHL seasons and 488 regular-season games. He signed a two-year, a $7.8 million contract as a free agent with the Devils in October. New Jersey opens its season at home Thursday against Boston. MacKenzie Blackwood returns as the Devils' top goaltender. Crawford was a second-round draft pick of the Blackhawks in 2003. He won 260 regular-season games and recorded a franchise-high 52 playoff wins, winning the Cup in 2012-13 and 2014-15. Crawford made his NHL debut in 2006. He became Chicago's starting goalie in 2010-11 when he also finished fourth in Calder Trophy voting, winning 33 games and posting four shutouts with a .917 save percentage. He earned his first William M. Jennings Trophy in 2012-13, together with teammate Ray Emery, for Chicago allowing the fewest goals thanks in part to his 1.94 goals-against average. Crawford led Chicago to a tie with Montreal (Carey Price) for the fewest goals allowed in 2014-15, earning his second William M. Jennings Trophy. In the 2014-15 playoffs, Crawford helped lead the Blackhawks to another Stanley Cup victory thanks to his 13 wins and two shutouts. He set career-best marks in 2015-16 in wins (35) and shutouts (7) while finishing fifth in Vezina Trophy voting. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Canavan, The Associated Press