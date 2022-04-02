Ted Cruz Imagines 'Taking Peyote' Nude During His Upcoming Yale Appearance

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) imagined he might have to take peyote and be nude for an upcoming speaking engagement at that bastion of liberal hedonism, Yale University.

Twitter foes, unfortunately, couldn’t shake the image.

Cruz, a graduate of Princeton and Harvard, meant to diss Yale on “The Liz Wheeler Show” and his own “Verdict With Ted Cruz” podcast when he said Yale would probably require him to (initially) be in a “smoking jacket with maybe a Sherlock Holmes pipe and maybe some Madeira.”

He mused: “Or, I don’t know, has it gone more hippie than that? Like, nude and taking peyote or something.”

Cruz is taping his “Verdict” podcast on stage in mid-April before a live student audience at Yale.

Ted announces he has an upcoming speaking engagement at Yale, and says they may want him to smoke some peyote and give his speech nude. pic.twitter.com/6SQqD0KBon — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2022

TMI, said Twitter critics.

This feels like I'm eavesdropping on one of those dirty phone call lines! — Gorgeous Florence (@Florenc00526929) April 1, 2022

Ted can’t stop fantasizing about those wild coke orgies his own party won’t invite him to. — Rebecca Lodahl (@BeccaLodahl) April 1, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

