Ted Cruz Imagines 'Taking Peyote' Nude During His Upcoming Yale Appearance
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) imagined he might have to take peyote and be nude for an upcoming speaking engagement at that bastion of liberal hedonism, Yale University.
Twitter foes, unfortunately, couldn’t shake the image.
Cruz, a graduate of Princeton and Harvard, meant to diss Yale on “The Liz Wheeler Show” and his own “Verdict With Ted Cruz” podcast when he said Yale would probably require him to (initially) be in a “smoking jacket with maybe a Sherlock Holmes pipe and maybe some Madeira.”
He mused: “Or, I don’t know, has it gone more hippie than that? Like, nude and taking peyote or something.”
Cruz is taping his “Verdict” podcast on stage in mid-April before a live student audience at Yale.
Ted announces he has an upcoming speaking engagement at Yale, and says they may want him to smoke some peyote and give his speech nude. pic.twitter.com/6SQqD0KBon
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2022
TMI, said Twitter critics.
— Jacques Texited⚜️ (@JMahoffer) April 1, 2022
— Cookie mama 1015 (@1015_cookie) April 1, 2022
This feels like I'm eavesdropping on one of those dirty phone call lines!
— Gorgeous Florence (@Florenc00526929) April 1, 2022
Ted can’t stop fantasizing about those wild coke orgies his own party won’t invite him to.
— Rebecca Lodahl (@BeccaLodahl) April 1, 2022
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Related...
OOPS! Reporters Spot What Sen. Ted Cruz Was Looking At On His Phone During Hearings
Blistering Supercut Shows Where Sen. Ted Cruz Really Stands On Democracy
Madison Cawthorn Now Blames DC Cocaine And Orgy Claims On 'The Left And The Media'
Kevin McCarthy Not Happy About Madison Cawthorn's Orgy Accusations