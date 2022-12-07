Ted Cruz and Family Receive Across-the-Aisle Support as 14-Year-Old Daughter Is Hospitalized With Self-Inflicted Wounds

Trigger Warning: This article contains details related to self-harm and suicide.

Many politicians and pundits are reaching across the aisle to lend their support to Republican Senator of Texas Ted Cruz and family after his 14-year-old daughter was hospitalized with self-inflicted knife wounds Tuesday night.

Representatives for Cruz said that the situation was a “family matter” and their daughter is “OK,” in a statement. As of Wednesday morning, Cruz has not otherwise addressed the incident.

In January, Cruz’s daughter, then 13, came out as bisexual and said that she disagreed with a lot of her father’s politics. And though her father has been met with very harsh criticism throughout his political career, the Cruz family was met with across-the-aisle support and concern following news of his daughter’s hospitalization.

Monica Lewinsky reminded her followers to “#ClickWithCompassion on days like today” and hoped that Cruz’s daughter gets the help she needs.

a gentle reminder to #ClickWithCompassion on days like today. it’s sad when anyone is suffering so much they don’t want to take their next breath. and utterly heartbreaking when it’s a young person. i hope ted cruz’s daughter gets supportive help. #MentalHealthMatters — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) December 7, 2022

Both Republican and Democrat Texas Congress members sent Cruz their best wishes. Mayra Flores said that she “prays for his daughter’s full recovery,” while Democrat Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro stated that as a father himself, he “hope[s] folks will show respect and understanding” towards the Cruz family.

My thoughts and prayers are with the entire @tedcruz family. I pray for his daughters full recovery — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) December 7, 2022

Anna and I send blessings and support to @tedcruz, his daughter and family. As the father of three young children, I hope folks will show respect and understanding for the family’s pain and privacy. Whatever your perspective, this is a time for grace not viciousness. https://t.co/d9qekkgLjQ — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) December 7, 2022

Actor Billy Baldwin expressed his empathy for Cruz’s daughter and all teenagers, who have grown up amid “the internet, social media, bullying, [and] COVID.”

I don’t know the name of Ted Cruz’s daughter nor would I say it.



The internet, social media, bullying, COVID and the mental health aspects of all of it have made being a teenager tougher than ever.



Sending love, strength, healing & prayers to her and the entire Cruz family. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 7, 2022

A few users took the time to acknowledge some of the larger implications of this news, considering that Cruz’s daughter is a part of the LGBTQ+ community, while the senator has been known to make homophobic remarks and support restrictive policies.

So… conservatives believe that it's totally fine to claim parents of trans youth are harming their kids, but no one is allowed to suggest that Ted Cruz's anti gay views MIGHT have negatively impacted his bisexual daughter?

Make it make sense. — Liana Kerzner (@redlianak) December 7, 2022

CW: Suicide



It’s infuriating to know that Ted Cruz has now seen his child attempt suicide and he will still, no doubt, continue to perpetuate the hate that pushes LGBTQ+ people to end their lives. — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) December 7, 2022

Hoping Ted Cruz' daughter is ok. She came out as bi earlier this year and while no one knows specifically why she engaged in self-harm, it's important to note that bisexual youth are at disproportionate risk of suicide attempts with 27% attempting it. https://t.co/BRUdZKNprv pic.twitter.com/AS79zT90rp — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 7, 2022

Others sent their thoughts and prayers to the Cruz family and showed compassion towards Cruz’s daughter, urging their followers to do the same:

Terrible news! I hope that Ted Cruz’s daughter is okay and she has a quick and full recovery. pic.twitter.com/8ZvLYuG3dS — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) December 7, 2022

I feel for Ted Cruz's daughter as I do every child pushed to this point by a society that makes them feel like this is the only answer. That many have parents who engage in demonization & bullying, leaving them nowhere to turn, is that much more heartbreaking — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 7, 2022

Just read about Ted Cruz's daughter and my heart is breaking. Politics means nothing here. 14 is so damn young and I know myself and many of you have hurt bad enough to want to end it all. Show empathy, open up conversations on mental health, and be there for each other. — Jamie Kilstein (@jamiekilstein) December 7, 2022

Please don’t attach your rightful disgust at Ted Cruz to his daughter’s struggles. That is how the Right operates.



A 14-year old can’t control the family they were born into and should not be penalized for it. She deserves encouragement as much as any hurting young person. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 7, 2022

Let’s spare Ted Cruz’s daughter all scrutiny, please.



I’m recalling how difficult it was to be a teen in the social media era — enduring taunts from strangers or burner accounts of my peers, etc. It was horrible, and I wasn’t the child of a public figure. Can’t begin to fathom. — Ian Saint (@iansaint_) December 7, 2022

All those things about Ted Cruz can be true (they are)…



…and his 14-year-old daughter is not responsible for any of them. Her personal struggles are not our business. Anyone using her to make political points is an absolute ghoul, I don't care who you vote for. https://t.co/cRVUsdELSx — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 7, 2022

People get a choice whether or not to make Ted Cruz their senator, but kids have no choice in fathers so, regardless of personal feelings, sympathies should be with his daughter. — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) December 7, 2022

Today I will relate to @TedCruz solely as a parent. My heart goes out to him and his family… #TedCruz https://t.co/WsAeZ4ufXX — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 7, 2022

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988.