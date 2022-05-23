Ted Cruz discusses 'toxic femininity' and Pete Davidson and wonders 'how come that dude gets all of these, like, hot women'

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former SNL comedian Pete Davidson Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images // Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ted Cruz said he doesn't understand how former "SNL" actor Pete Davidson dates "hot women."

Cruz also brought up Davidson's previous relationship with Kate Beckinsale: "Really? The 'SNL' dude?"

The comments were part of a "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast segment on "toxic femininity."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked how someone like former "SNL" actor Pete Davidson gets "all of these, like, hot women" during a recent podcast episode of the "Verdict with Ted Cruz."

Cruz' co-host, Michael Knowles, read a viewer question asking Cruz about "toxic femininity," in a segment of the podcast that was published on Thursday.

"The Women's March was this weekend. We are seeing women like Amber Heard, Jada Pinkett Smith, Megan Markle, Kim Kardashian. Is it time we start talking about toxic femininity?" the question read.

When Cruz got to speaking about Kardashian, who he said "seems fine," Knowles replied that he was "Team Kanye," to which Cruz began sharing his thoughts on Davidson.

"Pete Davidson, alright, how come that dude gets all of these, like, hot women?" Cruz asked.

Knowles replied, laughing: "Because of toxic femininity, Senator. That is the evidence that something has gone wrong."

"Pete Davidson was dating Kate Beckinsale," Cruz continued. "I mean, you're talking 'Underworld.' You're talking, like, super hot vampire in black leather trench coat. And you're like 'Really? The 'SNL' dude? Like wow.'"

Cruz was referring to Beckinsale's 2003 role in "Underworld," in which she played a vampire. Beckinsale and Davidson briefly dated for a month in 2019.

Cruz has a history of commenting on pop culture, from his mention of Thanos from The Avengers as a "rabid environmentalist" on a previous podcast episode to his speculations on who the Simpsons would vote for.

