Ted Cruz ‘certainly looking’ at 2024 White House run: ‘2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life’

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz has said that he’s “certainly looking” at a 2024 run for the White House.

“I’m certainly looking at it... 2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. We came incredibly close,” he told Newsmax on Thursday.

Mr Cruz said his 2016 campaign “had an incredible grassroots army – 326,000 volunteers nationwide”.

“Whether it is in the Senate or in a presidential campaign, I’m committed to fighting to defend free enterprise, to defend freedom and to defend the constitution and the bill of rights,” he added.

“Right now, the battleground is the US Senate. Right now, the battleground is fighting back on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the incredible threat they’re posing to our liberty. I’m proud to be leading that fight right now in the US Senate,” Mr Cruz said.

Mr Cruz suspended his last presidential campaign on 3 May 2016, over a year after he announced his candidacy in March 2015. He won 11 contests and 551 delegates in the 2016 Republican primaries. Out of the 17 major candidates, Mr Cruz came in second after Donald Trump, who won 41 contests and garnered 1,441 delegates.

Is @tedcruz considering a 2024 presidential run? The Senator tells Newsmax: "I'm certainly looking at it... 2016 was the most fun I've ever had in my life. We came incredibly close." @Tom_Basile pic.twitter.com/pkvMJCOpki — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 1, 2021

Would he choose to run again, former President Trump would be the overwhelming favourite to win the Republican nomination in 2024. Several possible candidates have indicated that they wouldn’t run if Mr Trump entered the contest.

