Ted Cruz Slammed After Photos Show Him Flying To Cancun As Texans Freeze
While Texans struggle to keep warm amid power outages caused by historic winter weather, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was spotted Wednesday boarding a plane for Cancun with members of his family.
Photographs from multiple sources appeared to show Cruz in a mask standing in the boarding area for a United flight at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and then on the plane itself holding a passport.
Multiple reporters say they have confirmed that Cruz’s final destination was Cancun. Cruz’s office did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
The Texas Republican has vacationed at the resort town in the past ― but not while people across his home state are scrambling for potable water and food during a pandemic that has already strapped state resources.
Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe
— David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021
Internet sleuths pointed to a long list of consistencies between the images purportedly taken on the plane to Cancun and images of the senator, including a matching face mask, glasses, luggage, shoes and a ring.
In a brief update on the statewide situation Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) did not say when Texans could expect to see power restored. The situation has put hospitals on edge as dwindling reserves of potable water has forced doctors to transfer patients, according to the Texas Tribune.
This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.