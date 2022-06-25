Ted Cruz Calls for AG Merrick Garland to Protect ‘Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers’ From ‘Mob Violence’

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is worried that “radical” abortion advocates will be “threatening mob violence” after the Supreme Court of the United States officially overturned Roe Vs. Wade, which guaranteed the right to a legal abortion, on Friday.

“I think there’s a real risk of violence,” he said during his appearance on Fox News. “Chuck Schumer stood on the steps of the Capitol and mentioned Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch by name [and] said, ‘You have unleashed the whirlwind. You won’t know what hit you.” Cruz added, “It’s really cynical to see Democrats effectively condoning violence.”

Cruz retweeted a clip of his the segment, writing, “I am calling on the Attorney General Merrick Garland to be on watch to stop any radicals threatening mob violence against pro-life supporters, pregnancy centers, or churches. Enforce the rule of law.”

One of the ironies here is that if Garland, Barack Obama’s nominee for the court, had been confirmed, Roe. Vs. Wade would likely still be the law of the land.

While on Fox News, he mentioned “pro-life pregnancy centers,” which Planned Parenthood has referred to as “fake clinics,” which encourage women not to have abortions. In May, after the draft of the SCOTUS decision was leaked, Fox News reported that five such “pro-life centers” had been targeted by vandals who spray painted messages including “fake clinic,” “not a clinic” and “abortion is a right.”

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood, which has historically offered a range of medical services for women, including abortion, and other reproductive healthcare providers, have been met with actual violence, including fatal shootings, arson, and calling in death and bomb threats, the U.S. Department of Justice reported about recent incidents in 2021.

A California man, Nicholas Roske, who allegedly planned to kill Judge Kavanaugh was arrested on June 8 near the justice’s home in Maryland, but he said he was motivated by Kavanaugh’s stance on gun laws, rather than his stance on abortion. He also turned himself in.



“Roske indicated that he believed the Justice that he intended to kill would side with Second Amendment decisions that would loosen gun control laws,” the affidavit said, according to ABC News. “Roske stated that he’d been thinking about how to give his life a purpose and decided he would kill the Supreme Court Justice after finding the Justice’s Montgomery County address on the internet.”

