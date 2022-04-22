As Ted Budd continues to skip GOP Senate debates, his opponents make him the focus

Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.

For the third time this year, Republicans running for U.S. Senate from North Carolina met for a televised debate. And for the third time, Ted Budd, now considered the front-runner, wasn’t on the stage.

Budd didn’t participate in Wednesday night’s debate, which was moderated by Tim Boyum of Spectrum News, but he certainly was featured in it. His opponents — former Gov. Pat McCrory, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and military veteran Marjorie K. Eastman — focused their attacks almost entirely on Budd, instead of each other.

Recent polling likely contributed to that strategy with Budd now in the lead, and by a fairly sizable margin. There’s a 16 percentage point gap between Budd and second-place McCrory in an April 5 poll from Emerson College and The Hill, and a 10-point gap between Budd and McCrory in a poll released by WRAL from a week later.

Multiple high-profile North Carolina Republicans have also coalesced around Budd recently, including Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who threw his support behind Budd at Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Selma on April 9, and state Senate leader Phil Berger, who endorsed Budd this week. Not to mention, Trump himself, who announced his support for Budd last June, and came to North Carolina to urge his supporters to vote for Budd and other candidates he’s endorsed.

“Now more than ever, in times of inflation, in times of open borders, in times of maybe the most serious foreign crisis in our lifetime, Congressman Ted Budd doesn’t want to show up,” McCrory said in his opening statement. “And he wants a promotion? Are you kidding me?”

Walker, who has resisted calls to leave the race to make it easier for Budd to run against McCrory, asked: “If Mr. Budd doesn’t have the courage to face Republican candidates, how the heck is he going to go against (Sen.) Chuck Schumer and (Democratic Senate candidate) Cheri Beasley?”

And Eastman, who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, said she learned in the military that “leaders show up” and that Budd’s absence from the debate stage “says a lot.”

Jonathan Felts, a senior adviser for Budd’s campaign, said after the debate that Budd had spent the day meeting voters in Montgomery, Richmond, Scotland and Hoke counties to talk to them about economic development and agriculture, as part of his effort to tour all of North Carolina’s 100 counties before the primary on May 17.

“But the other candidates shouldn’t worry about the excess mileage,” Felts said in a text message. “I’m confident Ted will be the one driving it but Ted will support whoever the GOP nominee is and we’ll have the Biden Agenda Crusher gassed up and ready to go on May 18 and look forward to the NCGOP Unity Dinner later that week.”

Budd isn’t the only Trump-endorsed candidate this cycle to decide not to participate in debates. GOP Senate candidates Herschel Walker, who is running in Georgia, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running in Pennsylvania, have also skipped debates, WRAL noted in this recent story.

One of the most interesting moments in Wednesday’s debate came toward the end, when Boyum referred to their criticism of Budd and asked the candidates if they would support the winner of the GOP primary, regardless of who it is.

“Yes, but it’s an embarrassment that he’s not here and shameful, he ought to be called out for it,” McCrory said of Budd.

Walker also responded in the affirmative: “Yes, but Cheri Beasley polls the least amount of percentage against me in a head-to-head match-up than any other candidate.”

Eastman, meanwhile, had the most intriguing answer: “What’s interesting is both of these gentlemen just said, ‘Yes, but.’ So that kind of discounts the whole first comment. You know, this is the problem. Right now, our party is ruthlessly divided, and there are fissures. And this is a family feud that’s not good. And I’ll tell you this: It’s gonna be really hard to come back together.”

For more coverage of the debate, read my story from yesterday, in which you can find McCrory, Walker and Eastman’s answers on issues like inflation and student loan forgiveness, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the southern border and immigration.

Other stories from the team

▪ “NC’s medical marijuana bill didn’t advance in 2021. Here’s what to expect this year.” Last summer, the prospect of North Carolina legalizing medical marijuana suddenly appeared bright, until the bill was overshadowed by budget negotiations and a month-long dispute over redistricting. Will Doran and Brian Murphy report on whether the bill could be taken up again during the upcoming “short session.”

▪ “NC lawmakers vow to address nursing home staffing crisis. ‘The alarm bell has rung.’” After a recent Charlotte Observer investigation revealed how a staffing crisis at North Carolina nursing homes was putting residents at risk of being neglected, lawmakers agree that the situation needs to be addressed quickly. But they’re not on the same page when it comes to what kinds of solutions should be pursued, Ames Alexander reports.

▪ “‘We’ve wanted this so long.’ Candidate who shared fertility struggles is now pregnant.” Nida Allam opened up to Laura Brache last year about her struggles with fertility. Now, Allam, a Democrat running for Congress from North Carolina’s 4th District, is expecting a daughter, she tells Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan.

What we’re reading

▪ The Biden administration is preparing to lift Title 42, an order the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention issued in March 2020 that allows border officials to turn away migrants without the chance to request asylum. But Biden appointee Alejandro Mayorkas, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, has privately shared concerns about the planned termination of the order next month with members of Congress, Axios reports.

▪ In the days following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy both told colleagues they were fed up with Donald Trump, with McCarthy telling some in GOP leadership that he had “had it with this guy” and would push the-then president to resign immediately, the New York Times reports.

Thanks for reading.

— By Avi Bajpai, reporter for The News & Observer. Email me at abajpai@newsobserver.com.