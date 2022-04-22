As Ted Budd continues to skip GOP Senate debates, his opponents make him the focus

Avi Bajpai
·5 min read
Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.

For the third time this year, Republicans running for U.S. Senate from North Carolina met for a televised debate. And for the third time, Ted Budd, now considered the front-runner, wasn’t on the stage.

Budd didn’t participate in Wednesday night’s debate, which was moderated by Tim Boyum of Spectrum News, but he certainly was featured in it. His opponents — former Gov. Pat McCrory, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and military veteran Marjorie K. Eastman — focused their attacks almost entirely on Budd, instead of each other.

Recent polling likely contributed to that strategy with Budd now in the lead, and by a fairly sizable margin. There’s a 16 percentage point gap between Budd and second-place McCrory in an April 5 poll from Emerson College and The Hill, and a 10-point gap between Budd and McCrory in a poll released by WRAL from a week later.

Multiple high-profile North Carolina Republicans have also coalesced around Budd recently, including Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who threw his support behind Budd at Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Selma on April 9, and state Senate leader Phil Berger, who endorsed Budd this week. Not to mention, Trump himself, who announced his support for Budd last June, and came to North Carolina to urge his supporters to vote for Budd and other candidates he’s endorsed.

“Now more than ever, in times of inflation, in times of open borders, in times of maybe the most serious foreign crisis in our lifetime, Congressman Ted Budd doesn’t want to show up,” McCrory said in his opening statement. “And he wants a promotion? Are you kidding me?”

Walker, who has resisted calls to leave the race to make it easier for Budd to run against McCrory, asked: “If Mr. Budd doesn’t have the courage to face Republican candidates, how the heck is he going to go against (Sen.) Chuck Schumer and (Democratic Senate candidate) Cheri Beasley?”

And Eastman, who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, said she learned in the military that “leaders show up” and that Budd’s absence from the debate stage “says a lot.”

Jonathan Felts, a senior adviser for Budd’s campaign, said after the debate that Budd had spent the day meeting voters in Montgomery, Richmond, Scotland and Hoke counties to talk to them about economic development and agriculture, as part of his effort to tour all of North Carolina’s 100 counties before the primary on May 17.

“But the other candidates shouldn’t worry about the excess mileage,” Felts said in a text message. “I’m confident Ted will be the one driving it but Ted will support whoever the GOP nominee is and we’ll have the Biden Agenda Crusher gassed up and ready to go on May 18 and look forward to the NCGOP Unity Dinner later that week.”

Budd isn’t the only Trump-endorsed candidate this cycle to decide not to participate in debates. GOP Senate candidates Herschel Walker, who is running in Georgia, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running in Pennsylvania, have also skipped debates, WRAL noted in this recent story.

One of the most interesting moments in Wednesday’s debate came toward the end, when Boyum referred to their criticism of Budd and asked the candidates if they would support the winner of the GOP primary, regardless of who it is.

“Yes, but it’s an embarrassment that he’s not here and shameful, he ought to be called out for it,” McCrory said of Budd.

Walker also responded in the affirmative: “Yes, but Cheri Beasley polls the least amount of percentage against me in a head-to-head match-up than any other candidate.”

Eastman, meanwhile, had the most intriguing answer: “What’s interesting is both of these gentlemen just said, ‘Yes, but.’ So that kind of discounts the whole first comment. You know, this is the problem. Right now, our party is ruthlessly divided, and there are fissures. And this is a family feud that’s not good. And I’ll tell you this: It’s gonna be really hard to come back together.”

For more coverage of the debate, read my story from yesterday, in which you can find McCrory, Walker and Eastman’s answers on issues like inflation and student loan forgiveness, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the southern border and immigration.

Other stories from the team

“NC’s medical marijuana bill didn’t advance in 2021. Here’s what to expect this year.” Last summer, the prospect of North Carolina legalizing medical marijuana suddenly appeared bright, until the bill was overshadowed by budget negotiations and a month-long dispute over redistricting. Will Doran and Brian Murphy report on whether the bill could be taken up again during the upcoming “short session.”

“NC lawmakers vow to address nursing home staffing crisis. ‘The alarm bell has rung.’” After a recent Charlotte Observer investigation revealed how a staffing crisis at North Carolina nursing homes was putting residents at risk of being neglected, lawmakers agree that the situation needs to be addressed quickly. But they’re not on the same page when it comes to what kinds of solutions should be pursued, Ames Alexander reports.

“‘We’ve wanted this so long.’ Candidate who shared fertility struggles is now pregnant.” Nida Allam opened up to Laura Brache last year about her struggles with fertility. Now, Allam, a Democrat running for Congress from North Carolina’s 4th District, is expecting a daughter, she tells Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan.

What we’re reading

The Biden administration is preparing to lift Title 42, an order the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention issued in March 2020 that allows border officials to turn away migrants without the chance to request asylum. But Biden appointee Alejandro Mayorkas, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, has privately shared concerns about the planned termination of the order next month with members of Congress, Axios reports.

In the days following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy both told colleagues they were fed up with Donald Trump, with McCarthy telling some in GOP leadership that he had “had it with this guy” and would push the-then president to resign immediately, the New York Times reports.

Thanks for reading. See you next week. In the meantime, tune into our stories, our tweets and our Under the Dome podcast for more developments.

— By Avi Bajpai, reporter for The News & Observer. Email me at abajpai@newsobserver.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s what you may have missed at Tuesday’s Republican debate for Pennsylvania governor

    The candidates frequently took aim at their opponents who skipped the debate.

  • McDonald's calls Icahn demands on sourcing pigs unfeasible, expensive

    McDonald's Corp on Thursday said Carl Icahn's call for the fast food chain to stop buying pork from suppliers that house the animals in crates would be logistically unfeasible and prohibitively expensive. The billionaire investor, who owns roughly $50,000 worth of McDonald's stock, is pushing the company to change how it sources its pork and has nominated two directors to the company's board to help monitor progress on the issue. He has said confining pigs in crates during their pregnancy is inhumane and McDonald's pledged a decade ago to stop buying pork from suppliers that use the crates by the end of this year.

  • WTF Just Happened? The Government's Humiliating Partygate U-turn And Why It Matters

    Despite his 80-seat majority, Tory MPs have forced Boris Johnson to abandon his attempt to delay a probe into whether he misled the Commons.

  • How more than $412 million in taxpayer money got locked away in a forgotten government fund — and lawmakers won't spend it or return it

    Republicans, Democrats, charities, and special-interest groups all have different designs for the languishing money.

  • UK Claims Russia Experiencing 'Continued Failure' In Ukraine – But Putin Will Not Give Up

    The British Ministry of Defense update points out that Russia's offensive has definitely not gone as planned, almost eight weeks into the war.

  • Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he won't 'rule anything out' on rates

    TORONTO — On a day when the Federal Reserve spooked markets with its tough talk on interest rates, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he won’t "rule anything out" when it comes to the central bank’s own interest rate path and taming Canada’s out-of-control inflation. Macklem spoke to reporters virtually Thursday from Washington, D.C. where he is attending meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, as well as meetings of G7 and G20 central bank governors and finance

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Pete DeBoer creates more goaltending drama for desperate Golden Knights

    Stop us if you've heard this before, but Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer is sparring with one of his goaltenders.

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu victorious in return to court

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return to action after a long layoff. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., overcame some nervy moments in the first set en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier on Tuesday in first-round action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Andreescu trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying to win, then went up a break early in the second set en route to the victory. The Canadian faced six break points,

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.