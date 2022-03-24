New Tecumseth Public Library's Beanstack encourages people to read

The New Tecumseth Public Library is offering a new service that encourages people to read and even gives them the opportunity to write a review about the book they have read.

Beanstack is an on-line service that can be used on your home computer or downloaded as an app to your phone.

You can register on-line as an individual or a family, then track your reading and reach your reading goals. After you finish reading a book, you can share a review with other readers.

You can also join reading challenges and earn virtual badges and real prizes. If you sign up for Beanstack before the end of March you will be entered into a draw to win a NTPL swag bad.

You can select any kind of book or stay with a genre you enjoy like mysteries or true crime.

“We launched this a couple of months ago,” explained Jessica Mole, Jessica Mole, NTPL’s CEO. “You can sign up with your e-mail. You can use it on a web browser or as an app. We will create reading challenges for people and you can register as an individual or a family, or as a class or a group. You will see different challenges or you can make your own.”

Once signed up, you can create a challenge where you can read to fulfill that goal.

“They created badges that you can earn,” Ms. Mole explained. “You can try challenges that interest you and you can also write reviews. We wanted to increase our outreach and let people know about it so that’s why we are extending the launch into March. It’s another fun way for people to find things that they otherwise wouldn’t have."

You can learn more about Beanstack and sign up to take part by visiting the Library online at www.ntpl.ca.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times